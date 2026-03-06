'I can’t believe he’s still favourite' - Harry Wilson assesses the chances of seven leading contenders in the major Cheltenham chases

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

This feature was first published in the Weekender.

Arkle Novices' Chase

Lulamba 14:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Last season’s leading juvenile hurdler has wasted no time in proving to be a high-class chaser, winning all three of his starts over fences this season.

He didn’t need to improve on his hurdling exploits to easily win a beginners’ event at Exeter but marked himself as Britain’s leading 2m novice chaser when comfortably accounting for Be Aware and Lump Sum in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December.

Nicky Henderson opted for his tried-and-tested method of using the Game Spirit Chase as a springboard to the Arkle – just as he did to great effect with Sprinter Sacre and Altior – and Lulamba came through that with aplomb.

He didn’t look completely at home on the heavy ground and had to be niggled along at some points but looked better the further he went and readily saw off some smart, established chasers, despite being struck into on his left-fore leg.

The Racing Post Rating of 167 he achieved that day would’ve already been good enough to win five of the last ten Arkles and he’s open to more improvement.

Lulamba (Nico de Boinville) jumps the water on his way to winning the Game Spirit Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Verdict: Back. He is likely to take plenty of beating, especially with main rival Kopek Des Bordes having not had a straightforward preparation.

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Final Demand 14:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Showed considerable ability as a hurdler but always had the frame to make an even better chaser and went some way to proving that when easily winning his first two starts over fences, including the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase.

His jumping looked a strong suit on both occasions, although he tended to race a bit lazily in the latter race, but the form of those contests didn’t look the strongest and he was readily outpointed at the Dublin Racing Festival last time, finishing third of four runners and more than 12 lengths behind Kaid D’Authie, with his jumping failing him at a crucial time.

Final Demand: well beaten at the DRF last time Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

You can forgive any horse one bad run, and you could say that he didn’t look in love with the ground on that occasion, but his other defeat came at last season’s Cheltenham Festival and he has questions to answer.

Verdict: Avoid; I can’t believe he’s still favourite after last time. I’d favour Wendigo, who looks tailor-made for this sort of test.

Cross Country Chase

Stumptown 15:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Has taken extremely well to cross-country races, with an unseat (hampered by a loose horse) in the La Touche Cup at Punchestown in May 2024 his sole defeat from six attempts in this discipline.

He’s unbeaten in two starts over the cross-country course at Cheltenham, winning with plenty more in hand than the winning margin of a length suggested at the December meeting last season before following up at the festival in first-time cheekpieces, leading at the last and running on strongly up the hill to score by seven lengths.

He bounced back from pulling up in the Grand National when landing the Velka Pardubicka in the Czech Republic in October, his fifth cross-country success in a row, and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s won his last three starts after breaks of 89 days or more, so being fresh isn’t an issue, and he doesn’t look handicapped out of things off just 5lb higher than last year, especially if the ground comes up soft.

Verdict: Holds obvious claims and is one of the more likely winners. I slightly prefer Favori De Champdou, who bolted up over course and distance in January and is unexposed in this discipline.

Queen Mother Champion Chase

Majborough 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Mistakes in the jumping department have been the cornerstone of Majborough’s chasing career so far and that was none more evident than at the Cheltenham Festival last season, when blunders at the last two fences saw him turned over at 1-2 in the Arkle.

That theme continued in open company on his first two starts this season, with less-than-fluent efforts seeing him return a beaten favourite in the Hilly Way and Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase, but he couldn’t have been more impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival last time.

Under more forceful tactics and fitted with first-time cheekpieces, Majborough put in the best round of jumping I’ve seen from him en route to a 19-length drubbing of Marine Nationale, recording a top-class Racing Post Rating of 179 – a figure that has been good enough to win nine of the last ten runnings of the Champion Chase.

The testing conditions looked to be a major factor in that result, though. It must be remembered that Majborough revels in the mud, as he showed when winning the Triumph Hurdle on heavy ground in March 2024, which can’t be said of Marine Nationale, who looked like he was ridden with the Champion Chase in mind anyway.

It looked like that was Majborough’s day, and I’d like to see him do it again before I was willing to take short odds about him, especially with his jumping sure to be thoroughly tested again at Cheltenham.

Verdict: His task has been made easier with the absence of Marine Nationale, but, unless it comes up testing, I still want to take him on. L’Eau Du Sud is the one I’ll be on.

Ryanair Chase

Fact To File 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

The 2m4f division looked to have a new star when Fact To File landed last season’s Ryanair Chase, recording a top-class Racing Post Rating of 177 – a figure only bettered in the Ryanair by Allaho (179, twice) in the last decade – and winning in a time 4.54 seconds quicker than the Grade 2 novice handicap won by Caldwell Potter, who subsequently won a Grade 1.

Fact To File: wide-margin winner of last year's Ryanair Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There looked little doubt that the intermediate trip suited him best, especially after he disappointed in the King George following a near-miss behind Gaelic Warrior in the John Durkan Memorial Chase on his reappearance, but he surprised a few when running out a ready winner of the Irish Gold Cup last time.

There is every chance he could be supplemented for the Gold Cup on the back of that, but I’m not completely convinced he’ll stay an extended 3m2f at Cheltenham and there doesn’t look to be anyone capable of causing him a problem in the Ryanair, especially if stablemate Gaelic Warrior is aimed elsewhere.

Verdict: Proved well suited to the demands of this test last year and looks the one they all have to beat.

Mares' Chase

Dinoblue 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Was having her first go at 2m4f over fences when beaten just three-quarters of a length in the 2024 Mares’ Chase and has proved well suited to that sort of distance since, winning on her last three attempts beyond 2m.

She was well in command before her stablemate fell at the last when comfortably landing this race last year, an effort that can be marked up considering she was conceding weight all round, and she followed that with an emphatic 35-length success in a mares’ event at the Punchestown festival in May.

Dinoblue: impressive winner at Cheltenham last year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Dinoblue hasn’t needed to better that form to win on her last two starts, proving far too good for vastly inferior rivals in justifying odds of 1-4 and 1-8, but she still comes out top of all the entries in the Mares’ Chase on adjusted Topspeed figures and Racing Post Ratings.

Verdict: She will no doubt run well again, but Grade 1 winner Spindleberry and the progressive Panic Attack are still open to plenty of improvement and look the better value.

Gold Cup

Jango Baie 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Showed his class when too strong at the finish for classy two-milers L’Eau Du Sud and Majborough in last season’s Arkle, while suggesting he’d be even better when upped in trip.

He’s done just that this season, and couldn’t have been more impressive when romping home in the 1965 Chase at Ascot. People will try to crab that form, with Il Est Francais disappointing and Pic D’Orhy not running to form, but this is a case where we should be using our eyes – he travelled lovely, jumped brilliantly and was strong at the line over the longest trip he had faced.

I was all over him for the King George Vi Chase next time, but that race was steadily run and turned into a sprint, which just didn’t suit him. He looked a bit outpaced when the field began to sprint for home but stuck to his task well to go down by just half a length, emerging as the one who would benefit from a stronger test of stamina.

Jango Baie is unbeaten in two starts at Cheltenham, including when strong at the finish over 2m4½f on the New course in December 2024, and could find even more improvement for this longer distance.

Verdict: Back. It looks like a wide-open Gold Cup, but he ticks a lot of boxes.

