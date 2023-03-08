Honeysuckle on track for Mares' Hurdle - but left in Champion at latest confirmation stage

Honeysuckle remains on course to make her racecourse swansong in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham next Tuesday, although connections have also left her in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on the same day as a precaution.

Peter Molony, racing manager to Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander, said there had been no change in thinking since the plan to swerve the Champion in favour of the Mares' Hurdle was announced in the wake of her defeat to State Man at Leopardstown last month. But the three-time Cheltenham Festival winner has been left in both races by trainer Henry de Bromhead to guard against a situation where one or both of Constitution Hill and State Man are ruled out between now and final declarations.

Molony told the Racing Post: "Touch wood, Henry is very happy and Rachael [Blackmore] is very happy that she’s going well at home."