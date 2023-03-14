Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Tuesday morning . . .

The big story: Honeysuckle new Mares' Hurdle favourite

Honeysuckle is the new favourite for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle () as she bids to end her illustrious career with a fourth victory at the Cheltenham Festival.

Winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle in 2021 and 2022, Honeysuckle has been cut to 5-2 (from 7-2) by bookmakers and is also into 3.8 on the Betfair Exchange.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead for owner Kenny Alexander, Honeysuckle was rerouted to the Mares' Hurdle, a race she won in 2020, after suffering the first two defeats of her career this season in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle and Irish Champion Hurdle.

The market for the Mares' Hurdle had been headed by Marie's Rock, who landed the race last year, but early support is behind one of racing's recent stars to make her final race at Cheltenham a winning one and Marie's Rock is out to 3-1 (from 9-4).

Watch from 8.30am:

Going update: ground remains soft and will be testing

This year's Cheltenham Festival will open on soft ground after 7mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Only a small amount of rain has fallen at the track on Tuesday morning, 1mm according to clerk of the course Jon Pullin, with the rest of the day forecast to be dry and cold. The GoingStick for the opening day is 5.7.

Pullin said on Tuesday: "We've had 7mm of rain in the last 24 hours, the majority of which fell late afternoon on Monday around 5pm. We have had some drizzle this morning but nothing of any great level.

"The ground remains soft but it will be testing ground for day one. Overnight, temperatures could drop below freezing but should be back to positive temperatures by 8am. We'll provide an update later but we may cover vulnerable areas. Overall, I'm happy with where we are and I'm looking forward to the next few days."

The opening race of this year's Cheltenham Festival, the , takes place at 1.30pm.

Updated at 8.00am

Market mover: Mullins runner shortens for National Hunt Chase

Cheltenham's dominant trainer Willie Mullins is strongly expected to win the WellChild National Hunt Novices' Chase () with Gaillard Du Mesnil the general 10-11 favourite for the race.

However, his stablemate Tenzing has also been supported on the opening morning of the Cheltenham Festival and has been cut to 10-1 (from 14) to take the final race on Tuesday.

Tenzing was flagged as an alternative to Gaillard Du Mesnil by Tom Segal when speaking on the Racing Post's In The Know programme on Monday. He said: "I thought Tenzing had a chance against the favourite, he's a real grinder."

Updated at 7.45am

Non-runners: Day one absentees

4.10: 7. Midnight Ginger

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.