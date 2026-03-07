'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Chris Gordon is preparing a four-strong team for Cheltenham but it is Champion Bumper hope Bass Hunter who he labelled his best ever chance of a festival winner.

The Hampshire-based trainer has an unwavering belief in his Listed bumper winner from Ascot's pre-Christmas meeting, even against a battalion of rivals from the fearsome Willie Mullins yard.

"He's got to be the best chance I've ever had, he's got to be," said Gordon, lighting up when talking about the six-year-old, who on Wednesday could deliver a moment he has long dreamed of.