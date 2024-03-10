'He's definitely in there with a chance' - Britain's leading Boodles hope puts unbeaten record on the line
Paul Nicholls has just one runner on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday, when Irish-trained horses look sure to dominate.
But the champion trainer hopes Liari can give the home team something to cheer about when putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.
The four-year-old has scored on all three starts since joining Nicholls' yard from France last year and was an impressive winner of the Scottish Triumph Hurdle at Musselburgh last month, which earned him a price of around 10-1 for the festival contest.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:00, 10 March 2024
- Tom Segal: 'He looks very dangerous on soft ground and the nearer the race gets the more I fancy him to upset State Man'
- Christian Williams hoping Kitty's Light festival bid can add to good news about daughter Betsy
- Late switches, a wide-open Supreme and Nicky Henderson's stable form - talking points for the opening day at Cheltenham
- The jockey with a better Cheltenham strike-rate than Townend and De Boinville hoping to cause a Champion Hurdle shock
- 'I think he's got a stone in hand' - our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview panellists give their festival bankers
- Tom Segal: 'He looks very dangerous on soft ground and the nearer the race gets the more I fancy him to upset State Man'
- Christian Williams hoping Kitty's Light festival bid can add to good news about daughter Betsy
- Late switches, a wide-open Supreme and Nicky Henderson's stable form - talking points for the opening day at Cheltenham
- The jockey with a better Cheltenham strike-rate than Townend and De Boinville hoping to cause a Champion Hurdle shock
- 'I think he's got a stone in hand' - our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview panellists give their festival bankers