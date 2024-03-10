'He's definitely in there with a chance' - Britain's leading Boodles hope puts unbeaten record on the line

Paul Nicholls has just one runner on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday, when Irish-trained horses look sure to dominate.

But the champion trainer hopes Liari can give the home team something to cheer about when putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle .

The four-year-old has scored on all three starts since joining Nicholls' yard from France last year and was an impressive winner of the Scottish Triumph Hurdle at Musselburgh last month, which earned him a price of around 10-1 for the festival contest.