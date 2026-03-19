‘He’ll either kill himself or he’ll kill me!’ - how unlikely Cheltenham hero Home By The Lee went from young hooligan to top of the class

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Breeding a Cheltenham Festival winner is no mean feat, especially if you didn’t set out to become a breeder in the first place. However, that is precisely the position Sean O'Driscoll has found himself in after his home colours were carried to Stayers’ Hurdle glory by popular veteran Home By The Lee.

The 11-year-old, who has won 12 races and three Grade 1s under the care of Joseph O’Brien, is out of O’Driscoll’s first ever broodmare, Going For Home.

She was picked up by Frances Crowley for €16,000 at Goffs in June 2004. That transaction has ensured a neat bit of symmetry runs throughout this unlikely story, as Going For Home spent her time in training on the very same Owning Hill gallops that her Grade 1-winning son has used to hone his talents 21 years down the line.

O’Driscoll takes up the tale, saying, “My late brother, Kieran, was a very good friend of the late Joe Crowley, Frances' father and Joseph's grandfather.

"Frances was just starting out as a trainer, and Joe asked Kieran if I would consider giving Frances a horse to train. I said I would, on the condition that they sourced the horse for me as I just didn’t have the time myself. They agreed and bought Going For Home.

“She won a mares’ point-to-point but then got injured just a few starts later and we had to retire her. Because she was a Presenting mare, I said I’d keep her and breed from her. That’s where it started; the history goes back through Joseph to his grandfather.”

Frances and Joe Crowley: key figures in the early chapters of the Home By The Lee story Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Had breeding been on O’Driscoll’s radar when he bought Going For Home?

“Not at all,” he says emphatically. “It was Plan Z, to be honest. It was just the fact that I’d had her for only six months when she got injured, and on the spur of the moment I said I’d keep her and breed from her.

"My brother found Liam and Rosie Casey of Poulmucka Stables, which is just outside New Inn in Tipperary. They boarded her and Liam foaled Home By The Lee.”

O’Driscoll recounts a tale that highlights how his homebred star has always been something a little out of the ordinary.

“I saw him about two weeks after he’d been born, then I didn’t see him for another nine months,” he says. “I went down to Liam and Rosie’s and Liam took me out to a field where there were probably 12 horses.

"This young foal walked out of the pack really brazenly and looked at us as much to say, ‘What are you up to?’ I said to Liam, ‘I love that guy’ and he said, ‘He’s yours.’ He had personality written all over him from day one.”

Home By The Lee didn’t hide his light under a bushel once he reached the racecourse, either. He won three of his first four outings and has gone on to add two victories in Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle, a brace of Lismullen Hurdles and the Galmoy Hurdle over the course of eight seasons in training.

He also won a Grade 3 novice contest over fences and was third in the Drinmore Chase, not to mention winning the Stayers’ Hurdle on his fifth appearance in the race.

Sean O'Driscoll (red scarf) after Home By The Lee's Cheltenham triumph Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

That record is a testament not only to Home By The Lee’s talent but also his toughness. O’Driscoll shares an episode that shows that that hardiness was in evidence at an early stage, too.

“Liam rang me one day when he was breaking him in and said, ‘Sean, he’ll either kill himself or he’ll kill me!’ I said neither was going to happen and rang Joseph, who said they’d collect him and break him in.

“It took them three weeks, and one day he took off and they found him about a mile down the road. The man who broke in most of the horses at Ballydoyle also did a lot of the breaking at Owning. He says the two hardiest horses that he’s ever broken were Giant’s Causeway and Home By The Lee.”

His owner has also had to show his own resolve too, having endured some “dark days” during his involvement in the sport, which started with the Aidan O’Brien-trained mare Mondeo Rose in 1996. Cheltenham, in particular, had not been an especially happy hunting ground before Home By The Lee’s triumph.

“The best horse we had before Home By The Lee was Black Harry, and this just goes to show what Cheltenham can do to you,” he says. “Black Harry ran in the Albert Bartlett in 2007 and coming down to the last there was a titanic battle between him and Wichita Lineman. Black Harry clipped the top of the hurdle and came down. He survived but was badly hurt and ran only once more. That’s what Cheltenham can do to you.”

Black Harry (right) comes to grief in the Grade 1 won by Wichita Lineman Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Were it not for O’Driscoll’s diplomacy skills as well as his determination, the Home By The Lee story could have taken a very different turn.

“From day one Joseph had a lot of time for this horse, but he lost his way chasing,” he says. “He had a disappointing outing one Sunday and on the Tuesday Joseph rang me and said, ‘Sean, you might consider moving him to another yard. Sometimes that can freshen them up and their attitude changes.’

“I said, ‘Joseph, are you politely telling me that I should give up on this horse?’ But he said, ‘No I’m not, I actually think he’s a very good horse.’

"He turned him around and he’s now won three Grade 1s for us. He’s been a tremendous horse. He’s won 12 races and been placed seven times. He’s brought us great fun, which is what it’s all about at the end of the day.”

Although his time with Going For Home might not have gone quite as expected, she has proved a wellspring of welcome talent. She also bred the three-time winning chaser Carole Rose and the useful Beautiful Citi, a sister to Home By The Lee who also won three races and picked up black type when third to Honeysuckle in the Listed Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle.

Beautiful Citi and Carole Rose later joined Going For Home in O’Driscoll’s unplanned broodmare band. Unfortunately, Beautiful Citi is the only mare still around, although the owner-breeder is hopeful there is plenty more to come from this family.

Carole Rose’s first foal, the five-year-old Greenhills Of Cork, is in training with O’Brien, as is Charmin And Pretty, a well-regarded three-year-old daughter of Crystal Ocean and Beautiful Citi.

Team Home By The Lee: Sean O'Driscoll, Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

“The two Crystal Ocean fillies we have [out of Beautiful Citi] are lovely horses, and Joseph really likes the three-year-old in particular,” says the proud Cork native.

“She’ll probably go down the academy hurdle route this year. We have three or four very nice horses on the way from the same family. There’s a whole family now that started 20 years ago.”

Despite getting into breeding through serendipity rather than strategy, O’Driscoll was the only owner-breeder to field a winner at this year's Cheltenham Festival. He is, therefore, well placed to comment on the differences between homebred success and scoring with talent sourced at the sales.

"It's chalk and cheese," he says. “I'm interested in every stage of their development, so you’re tracking it from the very outset. We’ve had bad-luck stories as well, not every day ends in the glory of last Thursday.

“There have been some dark days when we’ve lost some very good horses, but you try and you try, and that’s the moral of the story. This is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. To have bred him and own him, you couldn’t write the script.”

Home By The Lee romps to Stayers' Hurdle glory Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/pohotos)

As O’Driscoll reflects on Home By The Lee’s career-defining triumph, he recalls a conversation with a man who knows a thing or two about top-class talent.

“I remember asking Aidan O’Brien one day how early he knew how good a horse is likely to be,” he says. “And he described it in human terms and said, ‘When a four-year-old goes to school, the teacher will know within a month which ones are diligent, the ones that are disciplined, and it’s the same with horses.’

"To see one turn out like this, top of the class, you couldn’t ask for more.”

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