'He will destroy them' - the prophetic words that prompted JP McManus to go into battle

When asked which of Istabraq's 25 wins was the most financially rewarding for him, JP McManus replies: "The 1998 Champion Hurdle."

That won't surprise you when you hear what Charlie Swan said to me.

"I was down in Ballydoyle the week before the race and I said to Aidan [O'Brien, Istabraq's trainer], 'Well, what do you think?' He turned around to me and said, 'Charlie, he won't just beat them, he will destroy them.' Unbelievable. When I heard Aidan saying something like that I knew I just had to keep him out of trouble."