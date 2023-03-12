Racing Post logo
'He will destroy them' - the prophetic words that prompted JP McManus to go into battle

David Jennings relives Istabraq's incredible first Champion Hurdle with connections 25 years on

Pride and joy: owner J P McManus with Istabraq at his Martinstown Stud in 2010
Pride and joy: JP McManus with Istabraq at his Martinstown StudCredit: Edward Whitaker

When asked which of Istabraq's 25 wins was the most financially rewarding for him, JP McManus replies: "The 1998 Champion Hurdle."

That won't surprise you when you hear what Charlie Swan said to me. 

"I was down in Ballydoyle the week before the race and I said to Aidan [O'Brien, Istabraq's trainer], 'Well, what do you think?' He turned around to me and said, 'Charlie, he won't just beat them, he will destroy them.' Unbelievable. When I heard Aidan saying something like that I knew I just had to keep him out of trouble."

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:03, 12 March 2023
