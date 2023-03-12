'He will destroy them' - the prophetic words that prompted JP McManus to go into battle
David Jennings relives Istabraq's incredible first Champion Hurdle with connections 25 years on
Pride and joy: JP McManus with Istabraq at his Martinstown StudCredit: Edward Whitaker
When asked which of Istabraq's 25 wins was the most financially rewarding for him, JP McManus replies: "The 1998 Champion Hurdle."
That won't surprise you when you hear what Charlie Swan said to me.
"I was down in Ballydoyle the week before the race and I said to Aidan [O'Brien, Istabraq's trainer], 'Well, what do you think?' He turned around to me and said, 'Charlie, he won't just beat them, he will destroy them.' Unbelievable. When I heard Aidan saying something like that I knew I just had to keep him out of trouble."
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:03, 12 March 2023
