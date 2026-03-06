Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'He was very impressive last year' - trainer looking to extend festival race domination with previous winner

Myretown: emphatic winner of the Ultima Handicap
Myretown charges up the hill in last year's UltimaCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Lucinda Russell is pinning her hopes on last year's winner Myretown to extend her domination of the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Russell won the opening-day contest back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 with Grand National winner Corach Rambler and then regained the race last year when Myretown posted one of the most dominant displays of the week.

Things have not gone to plan for the exuberant nine-year-old in three starts since, including a fall when sent off favourite for the Coral Gold Cup, but Russell is hoping the return to Cheltenham can spark a revival.

