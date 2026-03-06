- More
'He was very impressive last year' - trainer looking to extend festival race domination with previous winner
Lucinda Russell is pinning her hopes on last year's winner Myretown to extend her domination of the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Tuesday.
Russell won the opening-day contest back-to-back in 2022 and 2023 with Grand National winner Corach Rambler and then regained the race last year when Myretown posted one of the most dominant displays of the week.
Things have not gone to plan for the exuberant nine-year-old in three starts since, including a fall when sent off favourite for the Coral Gold Cup, but Russell is hoping the return to Cheltenham can spark a revival.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inCheltenham Festival
Last updated
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham