'He should cruise through the race, I'd like to think he's got a very decent chance' - last week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes

I don't understand the criticism of him because he's hardly done anything wrong in his life – the terrible run at Cheltenham two years ago was easily explained by a bone disease – and the win at Newbury last time put him right back in the picture. Yes, Galopin Des Champs is the one they've all got to beat, but let's have a go.

Nicky Henderson reports in his stable tour that Shishkin is in good form ahead of a crack at this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup

Nicky Henderson: 'I've never understood all the criticism - he's hardly done anything wrong and is right in the Gold Cup picture'

He's entered in the Champion Chase and we will have a look at that. It's probably a big ask to go to Cheltenham with him. We might give him a longer break and see what's there for him at Fairyhouse and Aintree, but the important thing is that he's back. I think it might be asking for trouble to go to Cheltenham.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins explains the challenges of going to Cheltenham with Ferny Hollow, who returned from a 791-day break to win the Grade 3 Newlands Chase at Naas on Sunday

'You'd be asking for trouble' - Ferny Hollow cut for Champion Chase but Willie Mullins cool on Cheltenham bid

Ben Pauling: hopes to have a strong squad heading to this year's festival Credit: Steve Davies

If you think you've a horse good enough to win at Cheltenham, you go and take on whatever is in front of you. There are owners and trainers who will think, 'Let's avoid the Irish.' No! This is our festival and we're going to compete, throw our best darts at it and serve it up to whoever turns up. Otherwise, what's the point?

Ben Pauling is putting together a formidable squad to take on the very best at the festival and is relishing the competitive four days of action

'This is our festival and we're going to compete, throw our best darts at it and serve it up to whoever turns up'

The difference in performance between Christmas and his DRF run was chalk and cheese and we didn't find anything clinically wrong, so I'm satisfied the ground was the issue. If we get the proper spring ground at Cheltenham that we normally get, I think we'll see a totally different horse in the Arkle.

Barry Connell is adamant that Marine Nationale can put a disappointing run at Leopardstown behind him when he takes his chance in the Arkle

'I think we'll see a totally different horse in the Arkle' - get the lowdown on the rest of the Irish Cheltenham challenge

I think we’re happy to go for the Brown Advisory. He jumps, he stays and I just hope he’s not as keen as he was in Leopardstown, but I would imagine Mark [Walsh] would be able to settle him away there.

Willie Mullins indicates Fact To File will tackle the longer trip at Cheltenham and contest the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

'We'll ask him the big question and see what happens' - Willie Mullins confirms Brown Advisory bid for Fact To File

The Plate is his only entry so he'll probably run in that. He's got good form and if we do get soft ground he wouldn't mind it. We haven't had him that long so we're still learning about him. It'll be interesting to see how he gets on.

David Pipe believes it could be a fact-finding mission for Fighter Allen, who looks to be heading for the Plate Handicap Chase in two weeks

'One for the future' - David Pipe to start exciting new six-figure French import in Cheltenham Festival Grade 1

Kilbeg King: is 12-1 for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

The tempo of the race will suit him as he should cruise through it, he should be comfortable and that should enable his jumping to be slick and economical. Then he'll be there to have a go turning in. I'd like to think he has a very decent chance.

Anthony Honeyball is confident Kilbeg King can outrun his odds and have a big say in the outcome of the National Hunt Chase

Kilbeg King 'has a very decent chance' of turning the tables on Willie and Patrick Mullins at Cheltenham

I sound like a broken record but I've trained her all year for this race. It looks an extremely good renewal but she looks great and, as long as it's not a bog, she'll run well. The plan was always to peak in March with her and that's what we'll do.

Harry Derham fancies the chances of Queens Gamble, who will take part in her season-long target in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle

'He goes to Cheltenham with a live each-way chance - dry spring ground and an end-to-end gallop would be perfect'

We’re probably edging towards the Grand Annual because he’s only young and it would be a less gruelling race. With the entries being announced, there seems to be a lot less in the Grand Annual, so it might end up being a slightly weaker race, which would be good. We’re still a little open-minded but it’s a nice problem to have.

Madara's trainer Sophie Leech says a decision on his festival aim is not yet decided but the Grand Annual Handicap Chase is being seriously considered

'We're probably edging towards the Grand Annual' - Madara's Cheltenham Festival target a little clearer

I'd say JPR One is one of the best chances we've had in a few years. His form is rock solid over here and a few of the Irish runners fluffed their lines a bit at the Dublin Racing Festival so I'm looking forward to it. He'll go there in good spirits and he's in great form at home. He shouldn't be too far off I don't think.

Joe Tizzard believes JPR One could be his best chances of a winner at this year's Cheltenham Festival

Arkle contender JPR One 'one of the best Cheltenham chances we've had in years' - Joe Tizzard

