'He has that Sprinter Sacre aura, he's the next coming!' - Barry Geraghty makes astonishing comparison at Cheltenham preview night

The headline came early at what is billed as the Official Cheltenham Preview Evening, sponsored by William Hill and held inside the racecourse grounds, in the cavernous Centaur building.

Discussion was sober and serious for the most part, but one of the big-name panellists had stars in his eyes as he discussed Kopek Des Bordes, who has recently become favourite for the Singer Arkle Novices' Chase on Tuesday.

Jane Mangan, presiding over the evening's chat, sent a thrill through the audience by saying of Kopek: "We're hearing unbelievable stuff about these pieces of work." If there's one thing a preview night crowd really wants, it's unprovable gossip about who's been working the house down.