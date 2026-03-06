- More
'He has that Sprinter Sacre aura, he's the next coming!' - Barry Geraghty makes astonishing comparison at Cheltenham preview night
Chris Cook hears legendary jockeys offer their festival thoughts in Cheltenham's Centaur
The headline came early at what is billed as the Official Cheltenham Preview Evening, sponsored by William Hill and held inside the racecourse grounds, in the cavernous Centaur building.
Discussion was sober and serious for the most part, but one of the big-name panellists had stars in his eyes as he discussed Kopek Des Bordes, who has recently become favourite for the Singer Arkle Novices' Chase on Tuesday.
Jane Mangan, presiding over the evening's chat, sent a thrill through the audience by saying of Kopek: "We're hearing unbelievable stuff about these pieces of work." If there's one thing a preview night crowd really wants, it's unprovable gossip about who's been working the house down.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inCheltenham Festival
Last updated
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- UFC 326 betting offer: Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Holloway OR 60-1 on Oliveira to win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham