FeatureMatt Williams
premium

'He could trade at big odds and win' - a pro punter's guide to the Cheltenham Festival

Matt Williams
Nico de Boinville riding Shanagh Bob (right, yellow) make late strides to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham
Shanagh Bob (right): has the potential to trade at big odds and win this weekCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Matt Williams is a professional punter specialising mainly in in-running betting. Here he identifies some of the horses, trainers and jockeys he will be following most closely through the week. 

To get the best out of betting on the exchanges, you really want to take advantage of the variety the experience offers, by backing and laying, and using the in-running markets to press home your pre-race thoughts or to bail out of a negative position.

Or you can simply play a race as you see it developing, as it's a fun way to bet and big rewards can be found for small risk. That, in a nutshell, is the scenario behind every successful exchange punter. 

Published on 11 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 14:08, 11 March 2024

