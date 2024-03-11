'He could trade at big odds and win' - a pro punter's guide to the Cheltenham Festival
Matt Williams is a professional punter specialising mainly in in-running betting. Here he identifies some of the horses, trainers and jockeys he will be following most closely through the week.
To get the best out of betting on the exchanges, you really want to take advantage of the variety the experience offers, by backing and laying, and using the in-running markets to press home your pre-race thoughts or to bail out of a negative position.
Or you can simply play a race as you see it developing, as it's a fun way to bet and big rewards can be found for small risk. That, in a nutshell, is the scenario behind every successful exchange punter.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 11 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 14:08, 11 March 2024
- 2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Which trainers are hot - and who's not - going into the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?
- Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
- Gavin Cromwell: 'Cheltenham is the Olympics of jump racing - if you have a good one, you hate to miss it'
- Willie Mullins day one acca: the 107-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival
- 2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Which trainers are hot - and who's not - going into the 2024 Cheltenham Festival?
- Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival
- Gavin Cromwell: 'Cheltenham is the Olympics of jump racing - if you have a good one, you hate to miss it'
- Willie Mullins day one acca: the 107-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival