Harry Cobden: I thought I was going to win the Gold Cup for five seconds

Harry Cobden had visions of winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup "for about five seconds" on Bravemansgame only to be staggered when Galopin Des Champs loomed alongside him on the bridle at the final fence.

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey believed jump racing's greatest prize was within his grasp after passing Hewick and Protektorat at the entrance to the home straight, but Galopin Des Champs was waiting in the wings and went on to stretch seven lengths clear up the Cheltenham hill.

With Savills Chase winner Conflated a further six and a half lengths behind and Grand National winner Noble Yeats in fourth, Racing Post Ratings senior handicapper Steve Mason called it the best Gold Cup since Kauto Star's second triumph in 2009 and Cobden agreed it had all the ingredients of an epic.