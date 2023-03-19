Racing Post logo
Harry Cobden: I thought I was going to win the Gold Cup for five seconds

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Paul Townend on board Galopin Des Champs (L) jumps the last ahead of Harry Cobden on board Bravemansgame on their way to winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival 2023 at Chelt
Galopin Des Champs (left) and Bravemansgame locked in combat at the final fence in the Gold CupCredit: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

Harry Cobden had visions of winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup "for about five seconds" on Bravemansgame only to be staggered when Galopin Des Champs loomed alongside him on the bridle at the final fence.

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey believed jump racing's greatest prize was within his grasp after passing Hewick and Protektorat at the entrance to the home straight, but Galopin Des Champs was waiting in the wings and went on to stretch seven lengths clear up the Cheltenham hill. 

With Savills Chase winner Conflated a further six and a half lengths behind and Grand National winner Noble Yeats in fourth, Racing Post Ratings senior handicapper Steve Mason called it the best Gold Cup since Kauto Star's second triumph in 2009 and Cobden agreed it had all the ingredients of an epic.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 16:30, 19 March 2023
