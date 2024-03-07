Harry Cobden drafted in to ride leading British Grand Annual contender

Evan Williams has secured the services of jump jockeys’ championship leader Harry Cobden to ride leading Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase fancy Libberty Hunter .

Adam Wedge has ridden the Angela and William Rucker-owned Libberty Hunter on each of his eight starts for Williams but was ruled out for the season when fracturing three vertebrae in his back in a schooling fall in January.

Libberty Hunter won two of his three bumper starts for owner-breeder-trainer Brian Eckley before being bought for £160,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham December sale in 2021.