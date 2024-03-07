Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Harry Cobden drafted in to ride leading British Grand Annual contender

Harry Cobden after Kalif Du Berlais wins the Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle
Harry Cobden: booked to ride Libberty Hunter in the Grand AnnualCredit: Mark Cranham

Evan Williams has secured the services of jump jockeys’ championship leader Harry Cobden to ride leading Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase fancy Libberty Hunter.

Adam Wedge has ridden the Angela and William Rucker-owned Libberty Hunter on each of his eight starts for Williams but was ruled out for the season when fracturing three vertebrae in his back in a schooling fall in January.

Libberty Hunter won two of his three bumper starts for owner-breeder-trainer Brian Eckley before being bought for £160,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham December sale in 2021.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 7 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 13:33, 7 March 2024

