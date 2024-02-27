Gordon Elliott dominates Cross Country market as final entries made for Cheltenham Festival

Gordon Elliott will once again be the man to beat in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, and is responsible for four of the 21 entries revealed on Tuesday, including last year's one-two Delta Work and Galvin.

Cullentra House has sent out six of the last seven winners of the race and in addition to last year's principals, Elliott could field recent PP Hogan Memorial winner Coko Beach and Conflated, who was booked for third behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup before unseating Jack Kennedy at the last.

Elliott will be most fearful of 2021 Gold Cup hero Minella Indo, who is no bigger than 2-1 off the back of an extremely encouraging debut in the discipline at Cheltenham in November.

One rival Elliott will know all about is Escaria Ten, who he sent out to be beaten a nose in the 2022 Bobbyjo Chase and who is now in the care of French-based trainer Patrice Quinton, a multiple winner of the pan-European Crystal Cup Challenge.

Like many French trainers who have targeted Cheltenham in the past, Quinton kept Escaria Ten away from the fearsome banks at Pau, preferring to prepare Escaria Ten with one run each over hurdles and fences.

Escaria Ten (2) on his way to finishing third to Galvin and Next Destination in the 2021 National Hunt Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

"When he came to us he needed to regain his morale, which is why we set him some easier tasks," said Quinton. "He is an excellent jumper and we had Cheltenham in mind when he was bought.

"They sprinted away from him at Pau the last time but he's been in good form since and Felix de Giles will be going over to ride him."

Willie Mullins is responsible for 14 of the 37 entries for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, with the well-backed Maughreen, Jasmin De Vaux and You Oughta Know all among his potential challenge for a 13th victory in the race.

As expected, neither the sidelined Let It Rain nor Sunday's impressive Naas winner William Munny feature, while Samyr, who made an excellent impression at Gowran Park on Thyestes Chase day, was also absent from the entries.

A surprise winner of the St James's Place Festival Hunter Chase in 2023, Premier Magic is reported to be in rude health by his trainer and jockey Bradley Gibbs ahead of this year's race, for which 19 entries were received on Tuesday.

Bradley Gibbs after winning the Hunters' Chase on Premier Magic Credit: GROSSICK RACING

"I think he's in as good form as he was last season so he'll have a chance. I can't see why he can't run well," said Gibbs. "There doesn't seem to be many new horses coming through that look really impressive. There's no standout. Ferns Lock and Its On The Line look two nice ones but we'll see."

Gibbs could be doubly represented as he also trains Highway Jewel, who had been the stable number one last season until suffering a setback.

"I took Premier Magic there the season before and thought we wouldn't be out of the first three," said Gibbs. "I rode him on the inside, everything got a bit tight and we got backed out of it. He didn't enjoy it and was pulled up. It wasn't the plan to go last season.

"I knew he had that sort of ability, it's about getting it out of him and that's why we rode him so wide. Hopefully he can run well again."

