Gold Cup: star ratings and analysis for the signature race of the Cheltenham Festival

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

This article first appeared in the Racing Post's Cheltenham Festival Ultimate Guide , published last week and available to order here or accessible online for as part of the Racing Post Weekender digital edition .

We put together a dream team of Cheltenham preview panelists, including Paul Kealy, Maddy Playle and Johnny Dineen, each sharing their advice for every race at the festival.

Alongside the Racing Post's biggest names are a host of special guests including record-breaking amateur rider Patrick Mullins, an interview with The Jukebox Man’s trainer Ben Pauling, as well as Megan Nicholls and Nick Scholfield in our expert jury.

Sign up to Racing Post+ now and receive 50% off the package of your choosing for six months ! This offer is available only to new and returning customers and is valid until midnight on Friday March 20. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.

Galopin Des Champs has lost his air of invincibility and this is the most open Gold Cup since Willie Mullins’ superstar burst on to the scene. You almost need three hands to count the viable winners among the entries and there’s a wonderful split of top talent between Britain and Ireland.

Could we see the first British-trained winner since Native River in 2018? The teams associated with Grey Dawning, Haiti Couleurs, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man would love to think so. Yet the cream of the Irish staying chasers, potentially headed by Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, have plenty to recommend them as well.

Age: Nine-year-old bay gelding

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Best chase RPR: 177

Topspeed: 167

Official: 174

Jumps form: 1/122/2111/1231-4261

Odds: 9-2 (needs to be supplemented)

Events at the DRF have made Fact To File’s omission from the Gold Cup entries look an oversight by Willie Mullins and JP McManus. A change of heart is anticipated after his superb success in the Irish Gold Cup, for all a second Ryanair Chase would be his for the taking. McManus’s Gold Cup squad has been weakened by reigning champion Inothewayurthinkin’s loss of form, so it is easy to imagine Fact To File slotting in to leave Jonbon with a great chance of Ryanair glory. He’swon at the past two festivals and should have no bother getting the trip.

Star rating (out of five): ✪ ✪ ✪

Age: Eight-year-old bay gelding

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Best chase RPR: 174

Topspeed: 163

Official: 172

Jumps form: 6/332/11121/11U1/22311-132

Odds: 11-2

Arkle winner in 2024 who was a beaten favourite on his next three starts over two miles but has developed into a top-class staying chaser. He has recorded RPRs in the low-to-mid-170s on his past four runs in Grade 1s and arrives off another admirable effort in the Irish Gold Cup when only a resurgent Fact To File proved too strong. Speed may be his greatest asset as a three-miler, though, and perhaps the Ryanair would suit better. Three hard races in ten weeks may leave a mark as well.

Star rating: ✪

Gaelic Warrior 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Age: Ten-year-old black gelding

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Best chase RPR: 184

Topspeed: 172

Official: 172

Jumps form: 12P61/111F1/1112/3111/23112-133

Odds: 7-1

The best staying chaser in training for three years, but time may be catching up with the old warrior. The ten-year-old shaped well when third on his comeback in the Savills Chase as he was expected to have needed it after a stop-start preparation, but he failed to step forward in the Irish Gold Cup. There are questions to answer as he enters the twilight of his career and he may have blown his final chance of bagging a third Gold Cup last term when Inothewayurthinkin spoiled the party. Suspicion is he will be vulnerable to younger legs.

Star rating: ✪ ✪

Galopin Des Champs 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Age: Nine-year-old grey gelding

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Best chase RPR: 172

Topspeed: 149

Official: 166

Jumps form: 11/2111F/312113/2P12-13

Odds: 14-1

Bypassed the Gold Cup in 2025 to prioritise the Aintree Bowl at a point when Galopin Des Champs was considered to be almost unbeatable. Found a thriving Gaelic Warrior too quick there before Dan Skelton got him spot on to reverse Betfair Chase form with Haydock king Royale Pagaille on his comeback. More dominant than a near-three-length victory would imply and his latest defeat at short odds in the Cotswold should be taken with a pinch of salt. That was a tactical affair and he was given plenty to do after a mistake at the second-last. Will come on for that and is dangerous to underestimate.

Star rating: ✪ ✪ ✪ ✪ ✪

Grey Dawning 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner

Age: Nine-year-old bay gelding

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Best chase RPR: 168

Topspeed: 158

Official: 166

Jumps form: 42/22411/211311-1P11

Odds: 8-1

Rebecca Curtis’s powerhouse chaser has developed into one of the most likeable horses in training. Since his chasing debut, he has landed six of his seven starts over fences, ascending the ranks in rapid fashion. He showed he was more than a high-class handicapper by accounting for one-time Gold Cup hope L’Homme Presse with ease in the Denman Chase. There are similarities between Haiti Couleurs and 2018 Gold Cup winner Native River, another relentless grinder who also progressed out of handicaps. Possesses stamina in abundance, but may lack the class of a few.

Star rating: ✪ ✪ ✪

Haiti Couleurs 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

Age: Seven-year-old bay gelding

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Best chase RPR: 173

Topspeed: 160

Official: 167

Jumps form: 2/11222/1213-14

Odds: 11-2

Had little right to win the Arkle a year ago after becoming badly outpaced early on and ran only as cover for injured stablemate Sir Gino. Stamina is his forte and he took advantage of the leaders going too hard in that, always looking the type to go up a gear for longer trips this term. Dominated Gidleigh Park in the 1965 Chase to emerge as a leading contender for the King George and hit the line hard once more in a bunched finish at Kempton. Will be better suited by this stiff track and has a good profile for the race. Only seven and could yet rate higher.

Star rating: ✪ ✪ ✪ ✪

Jango Baie 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Age: Eight-year-old bay gelding

Trainer: Jimmy Mangan

Best chase RPR: 166

Topspeed: 146

Official: 163

Jumps form: 5/21U2/441121/125-2931

Odds: 14-1

Emerged from leftfield as a Gold Cup candidate for his small yard when capturing the Cotswold Chase on Trials day, atoning for two disappointing efforts over hurdles to begin his season. That was arguably the first time he has turned up since he split Fact To File and Galopin Des Champs in the 2024 John Durkan, but he was better positioned than the penalised Grey Dawning and registered a lower adjusted RPR than that rival. Plenty to find in a Gold Cup and yet to win a strongly run staying chase.

Star rating: ✪

Spillane's Tower 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: James Joseph Mangan

Age: Eight-year-old bay gelding

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Best chase RPR: 174

Topspeed: 160

Official: 168

Jumps form: 121/11322/11-11

Odds: 11-2

Delivered Harry Redknapp his best day in racing in a rip-roaring King George. Always up with the pace in a race that turned into a sprint, but showed a cracking attitude to rally after being headed and that was only his fourth start over fences. This fast-finisher would doubtless have the speed to drop back in trip for the Ryanair, although going for Gold is understandable and he almost won the Albert Bartlett at the festival in 2024. He has a stamina query ahead of this more extreme test, but may be up to the task and his ceiling is yet to be reached.

Star rating: ✪ ✪ ✪ ✪

The Jukebox Man 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ben Pauling

Others to consider

It would be remiss to forget Banbridge’s contribution to that pulsating King George. He looked like winning at one point, but needs good ground and the Ryanair may be a better fit anyway. Gavin Cromwell raised doubts about whether Inothewayurthinkin would defend his crown after three poor runs, while all roads presumably lead to the Grand National for I Am Maximus, another of JP McManus’s stars. Nick Rockett has the rating to be a factor but hasn’t been seen since his National heroics and an Aintree return may also beckon. A busy campaign seemed to catch up with Savills winner Affordale Fury in the Irish Gold Cup and the brilliant Envoi Allen is 12 and a suspect stayer.

Gold Cup verdict and 1-2-3 prediction

Dan Skelton is persevering with the Gold Cup dream for GREY DAWNING after his Cotswold defeat and the top trainer is backed to have his stable star firing on all cylinders again. A festival winner two seasons ago, Grey Dawning was one of the easiest winners of a Grade 1 you will see in the Betfair Chase and has been underestimated by the layers. At least one from the King George can come to the fore and Jango Baie’s credentials are a shade more compelling than The Jukebox Man’s in light of his superb course form.

1 Grey Dawning

2 Jango Baie

3 The Jukebox Man

Grey Dawning 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read more:

A star-studded Supreme showdown: ratings and analysis for the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival

Champion Hurdle in focus: star ratings and analysis for the main event on day one at the Cheltenham Festival

Stayers' Hurdle: star ratings and analysis for the big race on day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Sign up to Racing Post+ now and receive 50% off the package of your choosing for six months ! This offer is available only to new and returning customers and is valid until midnight on Friday March 20. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.