Galopin Des Champs ruled out of bid for third Gold Cup; bookies respond by making Gaelic Warrior favourite
Star chaser won't run again this season after suffering a setback
Galopin Des Champs will not run in next week's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup after suffering a setback, with his stablemate Gaelic Warrior now clear favourite with some firms.
The ten-year-old won the Gold Cup in 2023 and 2024 before finishing runner-up to Inothewayurthinkin last year but will not attempt to regain his crown at the Cheltenham Festival next Friday.
Willie Mullins told Sporting Life: "After working very well on Thursday morning, he wasn't right on Friday morning and will miss the Gold Cup and the other spring festivals."
Galopin Des Champs was a general 7-1 chance behind his stablemate Gaelic Warrior and key British protagonists Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man. The news is set to have major implications on the Mullins stable's plans for the race, with William Hill responding by shortening Gaelic Warrior into 4-1 (from 11-2) for the race.
Stable jockey Paul Townend was seemingly going to remain loyal Galopin Des Champs before his withdrawal, while Patrick Mullins was lobbying for the ride aboard the sensational John Durkan winner Gaelic Warrior.
Rich and Susannah Ricci's chaser also has the option of the Ryanair Chase after he was confirmed for the race earlier on Friday alongside Fact To File, who could yet be supplemented for the Gold Cup by owner JP McManus.
- Fact To File the shortest-priced Cheltenham Festival favourite as confirmations for day three are revealed
Connections have until midday on Saturday to stump up the £25,000 needed to add Fact Of File to the field. The Irish Gold Cup winner also remains among the entries for the Ryanair Chase, for which he is the odds-on favourite.
Galopin Des Champs won his 12th Grade 1 when successful in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April, but has been below his best this season, finishing third in the Irish Gold Cup and Savills Chase.
He has a particularly strong record at Leopardstown, where his appearances in recent years have made him a giant of Irish racing. As well as his Gold Cup exploits, he also won the Martin Pipe at the 2021 festival.
Galopin Des Champs has won 15 of his 26 races and nearly £2 million in prize-money for his owner Audrey Turley.
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (4.00 March 13)
William Hill 4 Gaelic Warrior, Fact To File*, 9-2 The Jukebox Man, Jango Baie, 7 Inothewayurthinkin, 8 Haiti Couleurs, 14 Grey Dawning, Spillane's Tower, 25 bar
*needs to be supplemented
