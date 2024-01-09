Racing Post logo
Fresh Crambo will take fight to French and Irish favourites in Stayers' Hurdle

Crambo denies Paisley Park and the veteran's legion of supporters with a last-gasp success in the Long Walk Hurdle
Crambo (nearside) gets the better of Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at AscotCredit: Mark Cranham

Fergal O'Brien is determined to have Crambo, Britain's main hope of ending Ireland's winning run in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, "nice and fresh" for Cheltenham in March.

He is set to do without a prep run for the improving seven-year-old, who is a best-priced 9-1 for the long-distance championship event — in which every other home challenger is available at 25-1 or longer.

Crambo gave the trainer the second Grade 1 success of his career when getting up close home to pip 2019 Stayers' winner Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month.

David CarrReporter

Published on 9 January 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 17:04, 9 January 2024

