Fresh Crambo will take fight to French and Irish favourites in Stayers' Hurdle

Fergal O'Brien is determined to have Crambo , Britain's main hope of ending Ireland's winning run in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, "nice and fresh" for Cheltenham in March.

He is set to do without a prep run for the improving seven-year-old, who is a best-priced 9-1 for the long-distance championship event — in which every other home challenger is available at 25-1 or longer.

Crambo gave the trainer the second Grade 1 success of his career when getting up close home to pip 2019 Stayers' winner Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month.