Fresh Crambo will take fight to French and Irish favourites in Stayers' Hurdle
Fergal O'Brien is determined to have Crambo, Britain's main hope of ending Ireland's winning run in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, "nice and fresh" for Cheltenham in March.
He is set to do without a prep run for the improving seven-year-old, who is a best-priced 9-1 for the long-distance championship event — in which every other home challenger is available at 25-1 or longer.
Crambo gave the trainer the second Grade 1 success of his career when getting up close home to pip 2019 Stayers' winner Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month.
Published on 9 January 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 17:04, 9 January 2024
