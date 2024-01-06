France's next secret weapon? Il Est Francais conqueror and Stayers' Hurdle favourite Theleme set for unorthodox Cheltenham prep

Reigning French Champion Hurdler Theleme – who left recent Kempton winner Il Est Francais trailing in his wake when the pair clashed over hurdles last spring – is reported to remain firmly on track for a tilt at the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival,

The sponsors make him 4-1 joint favourite with Teahupoo for the prestigious Grade 1 and trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille will be sticking to his guns when it comes to allowing his five-time top-level winner to have his first taste of British racing at Cheltenham, with Theleme set to warm up for his festival assignment on the Flat at Tarbes in the south west of France.

Theleme is owned by the family of the late Jim Gordon, a Yorkshire-based owner who split his racing interests between Britain and France. Gordon's three children, Stuart, Helen and Lisa, have made frequent visits to Auteuil to watch their champion rack up an impressive sequence of successes.