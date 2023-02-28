Four shortest-priced Cheltenham Festival favourites: impossible to oppose, or is the value elsewhere?

The Cheltenham Festival is merely a fortnight away and we've delved into the betting lists to pick out the four shortest-priced runners across the four days. Will this quartet justify their position in the market, or are there rivals offering better value? We assess their chances of big-race success.

Best odds: 4-11

Constitution Hill was a general 7-4 shot for the Champion Hurdle at the start of this season, and anyone who took those odds will be pretty pleased with themselves right now.

Nicky Henderson's superstar will go off the shortest price of any horse at the festival and deservedly so given that he's spent most of his hurdling career winning Grade 1s on the bridle.

Constitution Hill: put up a jaw-dropping performance in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

State Man hasn't been as visually spectacular but also heads to Cheltenham with a string of 1s next to his name. He's 1-3 in the betting without Constitution Hill and is simply very unlucky to arrive on the scene at the same time as a bona fide superstar.

Second is about the best I can see State Man doing. Constitution Hill wins this and wins it comfortably.

Verdict: Impossible to oppose

Best odds: 11-8

He's had to settle for place money at the last two Cheltenham Festivals, but Gaillard Du Mesnil holds strong claims of going third time lucky in the National Hunt Chase.

The seven-year-old landed what was admittedly a weak Grade 1 over three miles at Leopardstown in December when he looked like an out-and-out stayer. Therefore, it was no surprise to see him inconvenienced by the drop back to 2m5f at that track last time out when third to Mighty Potter.

That run added further weight to the theory Gaillard Du Mesnil is just below the top level at three miles, and as such both the drop in class and step up in trip for the National Hunt Chase look huge positives for him.

Patrick Mullins will presumably take the ride on Gaillard Du Mesnil, and securing the services of a top amateur has been imperative to landing recent runnings of this event.

These factors make Gaillard Du Mesnil a rock-solid favourite at the festival, and I won't be opposing him.

Verdict: Impossible to oppose

Best odds: Evens

It very much looked like a changing of the guard in this race 12 months ago with Delta Work pouncing late to deprive stablemate Tiger Roll of a sixth festival win.

Delta Work has prepped for this year's race by finishing third — off a mark of 160 — in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase on Cheltenham's Trials day card before catching the eye when staying on over an inadequate 2m5f in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan. That was a race regularly used by trainer Gordon Elliott to get Tiger Roll match-fit for Cheltenham.

Delta Work (right): gutsy winner of last year's Cross Country Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Returning to this discipline will suit Delta Work and he meets many of his Cross Country Chase rivals on far better weight terms than Trials day.

Everything points towards him retaining his crown.

Verdict: Impossible to oppose

Best odds: 11-10

Allaho will not be lining up in this year's Ryanair Chase but Shishkin's 16-length Ascot Chase demolition ensures the race gets a headline act. Prior to his win, trainer Nicky Henderson billed it as D-day for Shishkin and the combination of wind surgery and a new trip clearly worked the oracle for the two-time festival winner.

With so much on the line, however, I felt Shishkin was primed for his Ascot assignment and I'm slightly dubious about that form with Pic D'Orhy not looking Grade 1 standard and Fakir D'Oudairies clearly failing to run his race.

Classy challengers Blue Lord, Fury Road and Janidil are set to provide much sterner opposition at Cheltenham, and I'd rather be with them than Shishkin at the prices.

Verdict: Value elsewhere

