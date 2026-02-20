Flat or jumps - win, lose or fall - Nicky Henderson will make the right call with Constitution Hill

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After all the talk, after all the drama, Constitution Hill is set to make his Flat debut at Southwell on Friday night (7.30 ).

Whether this is a prep for next month's Champion Hurdle or a switching of careers to the Flat, only time will tell.

My gut is telling me that we are more likely to see him on a Thursday evening at Sandown in May than at Cheltenham in March, but it is worth noting that he is currently 6.4 on the Betfair Exchange (a touch under 11-2), not much bigger than the 4-1 NRNB which would suggest the Champion Hurdle is still pretty likely.

I don't think I am exaggerating when I say that if Constitution Hill wins the Champion Hurdle next month, it will possibly be the greatest racing comeback and greatest training performance of all time.

His story will be splattered over every front and back page in the country, he will be the lead story of all the major news outlets and will dominate sports fans' social media feeds. It would be as big a day for the sport as it has seen in a generation. It would come at a time when it needs it most.

There are a number of obstacles, both literally and figuratively, on Constitution Hill's path to greatness. Obstacles that could be catastrophic for the image of the sport.

Constitution Hill has fallen on three of his last four starts Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Constitution Hill has fallen on three of his last four starts and the one start he completed he looked a nervous wreck every time he approached a hurdle at Punchestown.

I'm sure plenty of you are asking the same questions: How can Constitution Hill line up in the Champion Hurdle after just an all-weather Flat run after a number of crashing falls? What does running Constitution Hill on the Flat achieve? How does that help his jumping?

The answer is simple: his genius trainer Nicky Henderson.

There is no one better than the master of Seven Barrows at bringing horses back to the top from the brink, and if he thinks that this is best for Constitution Hill then, quite simply, he knows best.

The media have their opinions. Racing fans have their opinions. It might not be the way any of us would do it, but we are not Nicky Henderson.

The horses in all trainers' care are the apple of their eyes. They are treated like royalty, a level of welfare that we should celebrate as a sport. However, Henderson has on numerous occasions taken the welfare of his horses to a different level, often to his own detriment.

Nicky Henderson looks on as Constitution Hill tackles the stalls Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Think back to the likes of Altior and Shishkin being pulled out of races late due to unsuitable ground. The racing fraternity would point to the form book and say things like: "He's won on good ground here" and "he's won on heavy ground there", but Henderson knew his horses better than anybody and stood firm.

Two years ago, after some below-par runs on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, he pulled the rest of his runners from the meeting due to a virus in the yard affecting performance. That was despite having Jonbon, second-favourite in the Champion Chase, and Sir Gino, red-hot favourite for the Triumph, at his disposal.

If Henderson gives the green light for Constitution Hill to take his chance in the Champion Hurdle, it is because he has full belief in his horse and his jockey.

Whatever happens, we must remember that nobody cares about their horses more than Henderson. Whether Constitution Hill turns up next in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham or at the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, he is in the care of a master trainer, who will make the right decision. Flat or jumps. Win, lose or fall.

