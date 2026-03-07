'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The trainer of Britain's leading Gold Cup hope has pointed to the decision not to supplement the long-time ante-post favourite Fact To File as a significant boost to his own chances of big-race glory.

Last year's Ryanair and recent Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File was not supplemented for the Cheltenham Festival's biggest race on Saturday and it was welcome news for Ben Pauling, trainer of The Jukebox Man , who described the absentee as "the ultimate racehorse".

Fact To File's trainer, Willie Mullins, who lost dual winner Galopin Des Champs from his hand for the Boodles-sponsored Gold Cup late on Friday evening, went into confirmations with seven potential runners but emerged with just one. The festival's most successful trainer, who has won four of the last seven runnings of the meeting's most prestigious race, will rely on Gaelic Warrior, who has been made 7-2 favourite by bookmakers.