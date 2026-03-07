- More
'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
'The fact he's not in it takes out one of the flies in the ointment - but there are still plenty of others'
The trainer of Britain's leading Gold Cup hope has pointed to the decision not to supplement the long-time ante-post favourite Fact To File as a significant boost to his own chances of big-race glory.
Last year's Ryanair and recent Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File was not supplemented for the Cheltenham Festival's biggest race on Saturday and it was welcome news for Ben Pauling, trainer of The Jukebox Man, who described the absentee as "the ultimate racehorse".
Fact To File's trainer, Willie Mullins, who lost dual winner Galopin Des Champs from his hand for the Boodles-sponsored Gold Cup late on Friday evening, went into confirmations with seven potential runners but emerged with just one. The festival's most successful trainer, who has won four of the last seven runnings of the meeting's most prestigious race, will rely on Gaelic Warrior, who has been made 7-2 favourite by bookmakers.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inCheltenham Festival
Last updated
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- Fact To File absence boosts JP McManus's other Gold Cup contenders - but it's one of the King George four who I fancy
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- Fact To File absence boosts JP McManus's other Gold Cup contenders - but it's one of the King George four who I fancy
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet