Fact To File absence boosts JP McManus's other Gold Cup contenders - but it's one of the King George four who I fancy
Decision over Fact To File won't be popular with the masses - but Cheltenham is about winning and Ryanair is his for the taking
The decision not to supplement Fact To File for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and instead aim him at the Ryanair Chase is very much like that of Lossiemouth going to the Mares’ Hurdle for the last two years: it may not be popular, but Cheltenham is about winning.
Despite landing the Brown Advisory in 2024 and the Irish Gold Cup last month, there were still question marks about Fact To File’s ability to stay a true test at three and a quarter miles, especially on a demanding track like the New course at Cheltenham.
Owner JP McManus has alternative options in the Gold Cup, with Spillane's Tower and last year's winner Inothewayurthinkin, and if he had forked out the £25,000 to run Fact To File in Friday’s feature, he would have been left with just Jonbon in Thursday's Ryanair Chase. Jonbon may be a prolific Grade 1 winner, but he has had his woes at Cheltenham, where he is just 2-7 (three odds-on defeats).
