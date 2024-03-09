Freddie Gingell: 'Everyone overlooks Elixir De Nutz - but he has every chance in the Champion Chase'

Freddie Gingell hopes to cause an upset at his first Cheltenham Festival when he lines up in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase aboard Grade 1 winner Elixir De Nutz .

Gingell, 18, recorded his biggest success when landing the rearranged Clarence House Chase with the Joe Tizzard-trained ten-year-old on Trials day at Cheltenham in January.

Elixir De Nutz denied the odds-on favourite Jonbon by a neck and Gingell, who is enjoying a career-best campaign in his third season, believes the 20-1 shot should not be overlooked on Wednesday.