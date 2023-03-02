As jump racing's most famous meeting draws closer, the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is the perfect companion to feed your festival appetite.

With a new look, as well as opinion and advice from some of the sport's biggest names, the 104-page bonanza – a standalone complement to the Racing Post – is available to buy in stores now. You can also order your copy .

Digital subscribers will be able to access the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide as part of the Racing Post digital edition.

We have put together a top team of Cheltenham preview panellists, including Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle, each sharing advice for every race at the four-day festival which starts on Tuesday, March 14.

Alongside the Racing Post's biggest names are a host of guest experts, including Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Patrick Mullins, Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls and analyst James Willoughby.

Among the brilliant content inside the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide are the following:

Patrick Mullins with his personal take on the big week

Pricewise's best bets for the week

An exclusive interview with Paul Nicholls

Ross Brierley's A-Z of emotions you will feel at the festival

Upping The Ante's David Jennings and Johnny Dineen's top advice

Expert jury featuring Harry Fry and Robbie Power

Our superb Cheltenham preview panel - Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen, Matt Williams, Maddy Playle, Tom Park and Sam Hardy - share their insight on every race