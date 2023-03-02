Don't miss it! The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is out this Friday
As jump racing's most famous meeting draws closer, the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is the perfect companion to feed your festival appetite.
With a new look, as well as opinion and advice from some of the sport's biggest names, the 104-page bonanza – a standalone complement to the Racing Post – is available to buy in stores now. You can also order your copy here.
Digital subscribers will be able to access the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide as part of the Racing Post digital edition.
We have put together a top team of Cheltenham preview panellists, including Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Maddy Playle, each sharing advice for every race at the four-day festival which starts on Tuesday, March 14.
Alongside the Racing Post's biggest names are a host of guest experts, including Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Patrick Mullins, Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls and analyst James Willoughby.
Among the brilliant content inside the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide are the following:
- Patrick Mullins with his personal take on the big week
- Pricewise's best bets for the week
- An exclusive interview with Paul Nicholls
- Ross Brierley's A-Z of emotions you will feel at the festival
- Upping The Ante's David Jennings and Johnny Dineen's top advice
- Expert jury featuring Harry Fry and Robbie Power
- Our superb Cheltenham preview panel - Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen, Matt Williams, Maddy Playle, Tom Park and Sam Hardy - share their insight on every race
With all that, and so much more – including cards, form and analysis – the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is your essential piece of reading to get you excited for what promises to be an epic week at Prestbury Park.
Don't miss your invaluable companion to the Cheltenham Festival, out Friday, March 3.
Digital subscribers will be able to access the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide from 9pm on Thursday, March 2.
The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide is a special publication of the Racing Post Weekender.
Read these next:
'He really is in mighty form' - this week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes
Cheltenham Festival preview nights 2023: full list and key details
Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months
The Cheltenham Ultimate Guide 2023 is out on Friday, March 3. Pick up your copy from all good newsagents – or order one here.