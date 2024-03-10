David Bass hopeful he has chosen right after 'difficult' Ultima decision

David Bass hopes he has picked the right horse after choosing to ride "little terrier" Chianti Classico over stablemate Trelawne in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Bass's decision has opened the door for Harry Cobden to take the mount on 9-1 chance Trelawne, also trained by Kim Bailey.

"It was a difficult decision, there's only a pound between them on official ratings and they're both progressive novices," said three-time festival winner Bass. "I just felt Chianti is a little more straightforward, Trelawne has a lot of ability but is a little bit quirky.