'Cool' Derek Fox ride praised by Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh

Cheltenham legends Sir Anthony McCoy and Ruby Walsh led the appreciation for rider Derek Fox after he partnered Corach Rambler to a repeat success in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Fox took the plaudits when coming from well off the pace to deliver Corach Rambler to festival success 12 months ago and pulled off almost identical tactics to win the race for a second time.

Challenging between The Goffer and Monbeg Genius, Fox even chose not to use his whip behind the saddle, instead cajoling his partner to a neck success from the fast-finishing Fastorslow.

"A lot was written about the whip rules before this meeting and the change in them but watch Derek Fox from the last fence on Corach Rambler, who is not straightforward," said Walsh. "He gets between The Goffer and Monbeg Genius but watch Derek. He uses his legs, keeps a short hold of him and taps him on the shoulder.

"When the horse rise his head and starts to slow, Derek still has the confidence not to go for his whip. He keeps his hands on the reins and rides him all the way to the line. It's a great piece of riding, staying within the new rules but he's a horseman who has great power in his body and he uses it."

McCoy, revered for his winning ride on Wichita Lineman in the same race in 2009, could not believe how cool Fox was despite riding the 6-1 joint-favourite.

"Last year there wasn't as much pressure on but this year he's going out there and riding the favourite but he rode him just as cool. He dropped him in down the inner and I said from an early stage he's got the perfect position and the horse was able to take him wherever he wanted to go.

"He did get a little bit idle when he jumped the last in front but it was a really good, confident ride from the lad who rode him."

Corach Rambler became the sixth dual winner of the Ultima, a race first run in 1911.

