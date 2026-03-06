Fact To File the shortest-priced Cheltenham Festival favourite as confirmations for day three are revealed

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Fact To File is now the shortest-priced favourite for next week's Cheltenham Festival after last month's Irish Gold Cup hero was left in the Ryanair Chase at the six-day confirmation stage on Friday.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the nine-year-old is now 8-13 (from 4-6) favourite with Coral to defend his title – having defeated Heart Wood by nine lengths last year – but discussions over his festival assignment will continue as leading owner JP McManus has until noon on Saturday to decide whether or not to stump up the £25,000 supplementary fee for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Fact To File, who ran a career best to beat Gaelic Warrior at the Dublin Racing Festival, is one of 14 confirmations for the Ryanair, one of three Grade 1s on Thursday.

Coral's David Stevens said: "Fact To File is currently the shortest priced ante-post favourite we have for any of next week's festival races, with the recent support for JP McManus's star strongly suggesting he will be bidding for back-to-back Ryanair victories rather than going for Gold next week."

Gaelic Warrior has also been confirmed for the race by Mullins, although he still has the option of the Gold Cup, while Energumene , Il Etait Temps and Impaire Et Passe could also represent the festival's most successful trainer.

Jonbon remains in contention for the Ryanair Chase, but Nicky Henderson spoke on the Racing Post's Cheltenham Festival preview show and said Jonbon is 'in all probability' likely to wait for Aintree after two hard races at Ascot.

Romeo Coolio has also been left in the race, one of three potential targets for the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old, who also featured in the Singer Arkle Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase confirmations this week.

Lossiemouth: could run in either the Champion Hurdle or Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Lossiemouth still in Mares' Hurdle and Stayers' protagonists all on course

Lossiemouth's festival target is also the subject of discussion, and her destination remains unclear after being left in the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle with a possible 13 other rivals. The seven-year-old, who won the race 12 months ago, was left in the Unibet Champion Hurdle earlier this week.

She remains in contention to face off against Wodhooh , the six-year-old mare Elliott has labelled as one of his biggest chances of a winner next week in several festival preview nights.

However, Golden Ace and Brighterdaysahead were not among the confirmations for the first of three Grade 1s on day three, with both mares on course to line up in the Champion Hurdle two days earlier.

Mullins has won each of the last two Mares' Hurdles with Lossiemouth, and could also rely on Jade De Grugy and Murcia , while leading British trainer Dan Skelton has confirmed both Nurse Susan and Take No Chances .

Bob Olinger and Teahupoo , the last two winners of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle , feature amongst 13 confirmations for the Grade 1 contest. The latter, who won the race in 2024 and finished second behind the former last year, recorded an impressive victory over his rival in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown when last seen.

Relkeel Hurdle winner Kabral du Mathan is on course for a step up to three miles for the first time after being confirmed by Skelton, while dual Cheltenham winner this season Ma Shantou is also likely to feature as Emma Lavelle bids for a second victory in this race.

Leading owner McManus could have two chances in the race, with Honest Policy and Impose Toi , who is also still entered as the top weight in the Pertemps Final .

Confirmations for the three Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s on Thursday

Dream On Baby Emmet Mullins

Emmet Mullins Feet Of A Dancer Paul Nolan

Paul Nolan Jade de Grugy Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Jetara Jessica Harrington

Jessica Harrington La Pinsonniere Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Lavida Adiva Ruth Jefferson

Ruth Jefferson Lossiemouth Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Murcia Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Nurse Susan Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Siog Gea l Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien Sotchi James Grassick

James Grassick Sunset Marquesa Joe Tizzard

Joe Tizzard Take No Chances Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Wodhooh Gordon Elliott

Latest odds

Coral: 8-11 Lossiemouth, 4-5 Wodhooh, 7-2 Jade De Grugy, 7 Feet Of A Dancer, 8 Take No Chances, 25 Dream On Baby, Jetara, Nurse Susan, 66 Bar

Ballyburn Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Bob Olinger Henry de Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead Doddiethegreat Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Gowel Road Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies

Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies Gwennie May Boy Olly Murphy

Olly Murphy Hewick Shark Hanlon

Shark Hanlon Home By The Lee Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien Honest Policy Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott I mpose Toi Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson Kabral du Mathan Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton Ma Shantou Emma Lavelle

Emma Lavelle Teahupoo Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Feet Of A DancerPaul Nolan

Latest odds

Paddy Power: 2 Teahupoo, 4 Honesty Policy, Kabral Du Mathan, 5 Bob Olinger, 6 Ma Shantou, 10 Ballyburn, Impose Toi, 16 Hewick, 25 Feet Of A Dancer, Home By The Lee, 40 Doddiethegreat, 50 Gowel Road, Gwennie May Boy

Banbridge Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien Croke Park Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Energumene Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Fact To File Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Firefox Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Heart Wood Henry de Bromhead

Henry de Bromhead Il Etait Temps Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Impaire Et Passe Willie Mullins

Willie Mullins Jonbon Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson JPR One Joe Tizzard

Joe Tizzard Master Chewy Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies

Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies Matata Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies

Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies Romeo Coolio Gordon Elliott

Latest odds

Coral: 8-13 Fact To File, 6-4 Gaelic Warrior, 5-2 Il Etait Temps, 4 Jonbon, 5 Banbridge, Heart Wood, 6 Impaire Et Passe, Romeo Coolio, 14 Firefox, 20 bar

