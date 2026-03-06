- More
Fact To File the shortest-priced Cheltenham Festival favourite as confirmations for day three are revealed
Mullins ace hardens at top of Ryanair market; Lossiemouth's festival target remains unclear after she was left in the Mares' Hurdle
Fact To File is now the shortest-priced favourite for next week's Cheltenham Festival after last month's Irish Gold Cup hero was left in the Ryanair Chase at the six-day confirmation stage on Friday.
Trained by Willie Mullins, the nine-year-old is now 8-13 (from 4-6) favourite with Coral to defend his title – having defeated Heart Wood by nine lengths last year – but discussions over his festival assignment will continue as leading owner JP McManus has until noon on Saturday to decide whether or not to stump up the £25,000 supplementary fee for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Fact To File, who ran a career best to beat Gaelic Warrior at the Dublin Racing Festival, is one of 14 confirmations for the Ryanair, one of three Grade 1s on Thursday.
Coral's David Stevens said: "Fact To File is currently the shortest priced ante-post favourite we have for any of next week's festival races, with the recent support for JP McManus's star strongly suggesting he will be bidding for back-to-back Ryanair victories rather than going for Gold next week."
Gaelic Warrior has also been confirmed for the race by Mullins, although he still has the option of the Gold Cup, while Energumene, Il Etait Temps and Impaire Et Passe could also represent the festival's most successful trainer.
Jonbon remains in contention for the Ryanair Chase, but Nicky Henderson spoke on the Racing Post's Cheltenham Festival preview show and said Jonbon is 'in all probability' likely to wait for Aintree after two hard races at Ascot.
Romeo Coolio has also been left in the race, one of three potential targets for the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old, who also featured in the Singer Arkle Chase and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase confirmations this week.
Lossiemouth still in Mares' Hurdle and Stayers' protagonists all on course
Lossiemouth's festival target is also the subject of discussion, and her destination remains unclear after being left in the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle with a possible 13 other rivals. The seven-year-old, who won the race 12 months ago, was left in the Unibet Champion Hurdle earlier this week.
She remains in contention to face off against Wodhooh, the six-year-old mare Elliott has labelled as one of his biggest chances of a winner next week in several festival preview nights.
However, Golden Ace and Brighterdaysahead were not among the confirmations for the first of three Grade 1s on day three, with both mares on course to line up in the Champion Hurdle two days earlier.
Mullins has won each of the last two Mares' Hurdles with Lossiemouth, and could also rely on Jade De Grugy and Murcia, while leading British trainer Dan Skelton has confirmed both Nurse Susan and Take No Chances.
Bob Olinger and Teahupoo, the last two winners of the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, feature amongst 13 confirmations for the Grade 1 contest. The latter, who won the race in 2024 and finished second behind the former last year, recorded an impressive victory over his rival in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown when last seen.
Relkeel Hurdle winner Kabral du Mathan is on course for a step up to three miles for the first time after being confirmed by Skelton, while dual Cheltenham winner this season Ma Shantou is also likely to feature as Emma Lavelle bids for a second victory in this race.
Leading owner McManus could have two chances in the race, with Honest Policy and Impose Toi, who is also still entered as the top weight in the Pertemps Final.
Confirmations for the three Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s on Thursday
Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (2.40)
- Dream On Baby Emmet Mullins
- Feet Of A Dancer Paul Nolan
- Jade de GrugyWillie Mullins
- Jetara Jessica Harrington
- La PinsonniereNicky Henderson
- Lavida Adiva Ruth Jefferson
- Lossiemouth Willie Mullins
- Murcia Willie Mullins
- Nurse Susan Dan Skelton
- Siog Geal Fergal O'Brien
- SotchiJames Grassick
- Sunset MarquesaJoe Tizzard
- Take No ChancesDan Skelton
- Wodhooh Gordon Elliott
Latest odds
Coral: 8-11 Lossiemouth, 4-5 Wodhooh, 7-2 Jade De Grugy, 7 Feet Of A Dancer, 8 Take No Chances, 25 Dream On Baby, Jetara, Nurse Susan, 66 Bar
Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.20)
- Ballyburn Willie Mullins
- Bob OlingerHenry de Bromhead
- Doddiethegreat Nicky Henderson
- Gowel Road Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies
- Gwennie May Boy Olly Murphy
- HewickShark Hanlon
- Home By The LeeJoseph O'Brien
- Honest PolicyGordon Elliott
- Impose Toi Nicky Henderson
- Kabral du MathanDan Skelton
- Ma ShantouEmma Lavelle
- Teahupoo Gordon Elliott
- Feet Of A DancerPaul Nolan
Latest odds
Paddy Power: 2 Teahupoo, 4 Honesty Policy, Kabral Du Mathan, 5 Bob Olinger, 6 Ma Shantou, 10 Ballyburn, Impose Toi, 16 Hewick, 25 Feet Of A Dancer, Home By The Lee, 40 Doddiethegreat, 50 Gowel Road, Gwennie May Boy
Ryanair Chase (4.00)
- Banbridge Joseph O'Brien
- Croke Park Gordon Elliott
- Energumene Willie Mullins
- Fact To FileWillie Mullins
- Firefox Gordon Elliott
- Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins
- Heart WoodHenry de Bromhead
- Il Etait TempsWillie Mullins
- Impaire Et PasseWillie Mullins
- Jonbon Nicky Henderson
- JPR One Joe Tizzard
- Master ChewyNigel and Willie Twiston-Davies
- Matata Nigel and Willie Twiston-Davies
- Romeo Coolio Gordon Elliott
Latest odds
Coral: 8-13 Fact To File, 6-4 Gaelic Warrior, 5-2 Il Etait Temps, 4 Jonbon, 5 Banbridge, Heart Wood, 6 Impaire Et Passe, Romeo Coolio, 14 Firefox, 20 bar
Visit our racecards for full entries and odds for the rest of Thursday's card
- Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (1.20)Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase
- Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase (2.00)Pertemps Hanidcap Hurdle
- Pertemps Hanidcap Hurdle (4.40)Kim Muir Handicap Chase
- Kim Muir Handicap Chase
