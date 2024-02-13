Racing Post logo
Cheltenham specialist Gavin Cromwell has Willie Mullins hotpot Dinoblue in his sights in Mares' Chase

Gavin Cromwell has become the ultimate course specialist at Cheltenham this season, with seven wins from the 19 runners he has sent over the Irish Sea, and the Champion Hurdle-winning trainer is hoping the hot streak continues next month when Brides Hill and Limerick Lace are set to tackle hot favourite Dinoblue in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase. 

Willie Mullins has won two of the three runnings of the Mares' Chase at the festival, and in Dinoblue and last year's runner-up Allegorie De Vassy he has another formidable team, but Cromwell will make sure it is not a Closutton procession as he has two strong chances who have done little wrong this season. 

Brides Hill has won her three races this campaign and most recently made a successful trip to Huntington to score in a Listed race, while Limerick Lace was last seen winning a Listed contest at Doncaster over Christmas. She was runner-up in the Troytown Chase to Coko Beach prior to that. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 13 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:09, 13 February 2024

