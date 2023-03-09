Cheltenham 'on the edge of some heavier showers' and not ruling out soft ground for day one

The going on Cheltenham's Old course, which stages the action on the first two days of next week's festival, was eased to good to soft on Tuesday morning following 5mm of sleet and rain in the previous 24 hours and clerk of the course Jon Pullin was not ruling out further heavy rain on Thursday.

After a prolonged dry period, the New and cross-country courses remain good to soft, good in places, but an unsettled forecast before the start of the festival could include heavy rain overnight on Sunday.

Speaking at 10.30am on Thursday, Pullin told the Racing Post: "We had 5mm of predominantly sleet yesterday and took the good in places out of the Old course this morning. Today we're on the edge of some heavier showers. If we get the top end of that we'll be nearer 10mm but currently it's only light drizzle we're seeing at the moment.

"There're a few showers around tomorrow and Saturday. Nothing too significant in volume but certainly not dry days. Then Sunday it's dry through the day and then there's another band of rain moving through Sunday evening into Monday.

"Again it just depends where we sit on that band but we'll certainly see something, likely somewhere between 5-10mm and then dry Monday afternoon. There is still plenty of good ground on the New course so any rain or sleet would be welcome on the New course at this stage."

Jon Pullin: said ground conditions were a "long way" from where he would like them to be Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

What the going description might look like for day one of the festival on Tuesday is likely to depend on the scale of rain later this week and on Sunday evening, but Pullin was not ruling out soft ground.

He added: "Where we'll be on Tuesday will really depend on what we get from these two main bands. If we're the lower end we might be as we are or soft in places. If we're at the top end we might be soft. It just depends on those two bands of rain coming through."

At present the forecast for festival week is looking more like showers than anything heavier, according to Pullin, although that is subject to change.

He said: "At the moment there's an indication there might be some heavier showers later on on Wednesday but at the moment the indications are just showers."

Pullin admitted earlier this month that while perfectly safe, the cold weather and lack of rain meant ground conditions were a "long way" from where he would like them to be, with fleeces laid on parts of the turf to aid grass growth.

"We've had the fleece down for a few days and that's certainly helped. We're watching the forecast and it will either come up later today or tomorrow," he said.

