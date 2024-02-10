Cheltenham not ruled out for festival winner Iroko with owner JP McManus set to decide on next target

Oliver Greenall will draw on JP McManus's experience with talented young horses as he plots the rest of the season for Cheltenham Festival winner Iroko .

An injury to the sole of his foot in November appeared to derail Iroko's novice chase campaign, but a quicker than expected recovery has brought the spring festivals back into focus for the six-year-old who has won his only start over fences at Warwick.

His lack of experience and lack of a suitable prep race means if he is to return to Cheltenham in March he will have to do so without a run. Greenall, who trains alongside Josh Guerriero, has another plan in mind but will leave it to owner McManus to decide where his stable star runs next.