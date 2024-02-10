Cheltenham not ruled out for festival winner Iroko with owner JP McManus set to decide on next target
Oliver Greenall will draw on JP McManus's experience with talented young horses as he plots the rest of the season for Cheltenham Festival winner Iroko.
An injury to the sole of his foot in November appeared to derail Iroko's novice chase campaign, but a quicker than expected recovery has brought the spring festivals back into focus for the six-year-old who has won his only start over fences at Warwick.
His lack of experience and lack of a suitable prep race means if he is to return to Cheltenham in March he will have to do so without a run. Greenall, who trains alongside Josh Guerriero, has another plan in mind but will leave it to owner McManus to decide where his stable star runs next.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:30, 10 February 2024
- Can Shishkin triumph in the Gold Cup? Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls assess Denman Chase winner's Cheltenham claim
- Willie Mullins is even money to train more winners at the Cheltenham Festival than Britain - but is it value?
- 'He's the best in England' - Joe Tizzard plotting another Cheltenham Grade 1 upset with star novice
- Huntingdon: Harry Cobden 'very impressed' after unbeaten Handstands enters Cheltenham picture with Sidney Banks win
- 'I think we'll see a totally different horse' - Barry Connell confident Marine Nationale will bounce back at Cheltenham
- Can Shishkin triumph in the Gold Cup? Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls assess Denman Chase winner's Cheltenham claim
- Willie Mullins is even money to train more winners at the Cheltenham Festival than Britain - but is it value?
- 'He's the best in England' - Joe Tizzard plotting another Cheltenham Grade 1 upset with star novice
- Huntingdon: Harry Cobden 'very impressed' after unbeaten Handstands enters Cheltenham picture with Sidney Banks win
- 'I think we'll see a totally different horse' - Barry Connell confident Marine Nationale will bounce back at Cheltenham