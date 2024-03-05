Cheltenham introduces the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle as sponsor found for Grade 1 registered as the Baring Bingham

Wednesday's opening contest at the Cheltenham Festival will have a new title sponsor after the Jockey Club announced the Baring Bingham will be run as the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle .

Gallagher, an insurance broker and risk management firm, has stepped in to back the Grade 1 won by the likes of Faugheen, Samcro and Envoi Allen in the last decade.

The novice race is run over two miles and five furlongs and will open 'Style Wednesday' at next week's Cheltenham Festival, with leading novice hurdler Ballyburn the current ante-post favourite at a general 4-5, although he also had the option of Tuesday's Supreme Novices' Hurdle .

Established in 1927, Gallagher joined the Jockey Club as an official community partner in May last year and will now sponsor at the festival for the first time, taking over from last year's backers Ballymore.

Sophie Chambers, managing director of Gallagher’s bloodstock practice, said: "We're thrilled to be expanding our relationship with the Jockey Club by sponsoring at the Cheltenham Festival later this month.

"Our partnership has made real progress in our aim to expand the sport to more young people and this is the natural next step. Horseracing is a fantastic sport and we want to encourage more youngsters who traditionally would not consider this a career choice to consider coming into the racing and thoroughbred industry."

Acting director of partnerships at the Jockey Club, Matt Powell, said: “Gallagher has been instrumental in expanding the junior and youth experience days which are a hugely important part of our joint efforts to engage communities that the sport doesn’t traditionally reach. We're excited to see our partnership grow."

Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham, March 13)

Paddy Power: 4-5 Ballyburn, 3 Mystical Power, 7-2 Ile Atlantique, 4 Slade Steel, 7 Readin Tommy Wrong, 8 Gidleigh Park, Predators Gold, 12 bar

