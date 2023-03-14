Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of the Cheltenham Festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Love Envoi

4.10 Cheltenham

By Paul Kealy

With conditions as they are, the younger and less exposed Love Envoi surely becomes a player in the Mares' Hurdle and she appeals as an each-way bet at the prices.

The Harry Fry-trained mare has impressed on both starts this season, taking her record to eight wins from nine starts (her only defeat came on the quickest ground she has raced on), and she won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle in fine style last season.

Silk
Love Envoi16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Il Etait Temps

1.30 Cheltenham

By Tom Segal

On form, surely the horse that actually hacked up at Leopardstown, Il Etait Temps, is the one to back at double the price of Facile Vega. People seem to be a bit negative about him because he was beaten three times over hurdles as a four-year-old, but they all came in Grade 1s he did not settle or jump properly in any of them.

He was a different horse off a strong pace last time and I love the way he sprinted clear after the last. The time was exceptional and I can't see any reason why he isn't going to run a massive race again.

Silk
Il Etait Temps13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Dysart Dynamo

2.10 Cheltenham

By Conor Fennelly

The Arkle is far from a two horse race and Dysart Dynamo could be difficult to peg back if he is more tractable than he was at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old seemed to settle notably well on his debut over fences at Leopardstown but reverted to his free-going ways in the Irish Arkle. However, he did exceptionally well to stay in the firing line coming to the final fence given the rapid fractions he set early on.

Silk
Dysart Dynamo14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Gaillard Du Mesnil

5.30 Cheltenham

By Kevin Morley

With a bit in hand on ratings, it's hard to oppose Gaillard Du Mesnil and last year's Irish National third looks tailor-made for this contest. Mahler Mission can follow him home with Chemical Energy and Minella Crooner the pick of the remainder in a contest likely to be dominated by the Irish.

Silk
Gaillard Du Mesnil17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

Read these next:

Cheltenham Festival tips: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Tuesday 

Free Cheltenham Festival tips: six horses to back on Tuesday at Cheltenham 

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday 

LAST CHANCE: introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 08:04, 14 March 2023
icon
more inCheltenham Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCheltenham Festival