Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of the Cheltenham Festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Love Envoi

4.10 Cheltenham

By Paul Kealy

With conditions as they are, the younger and less exposed surely becomes a player in the Mares' Hurdle and she appeals as an each-way bet at the prices.

The Harry Fry-trained mare has impressed on both starts this season, taking her record to eight wins from nine starts (her only defeat came on the quickest ground she has raced on), and she won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle in fine style last season.

Il Etait Temps

1.30 Cheltenham

By Tom Segal

On form, surely the horse that actually hacked up at Leopardstown, , is the one to back at double the price of Facile Vega. People seem to be a bit negative about him because he was beaten three times over hurdles as a four-year-old, but they all came in Grade 1s he did not settle or jump properly in any of them.

He was a different horse off a strong pace last time and I love the way he sprinted clear after the last. The time was exceptional and I can't see any reason why he isn't going to run a massive race again.

Dysart Dynamo

2.10 Cheltenham

By Conor Fennelly

The Arkle is far from a two horse race and could be difficult to peg back if he is more tractable than he was at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old seemed to settle notably well on his debut over fences at Leopardstown but reverted to his free-going ways in the Irish Arkle. However, he did exceptionally well to stay in the firing line coming to the final fence given the rapid fractions he set early on.

Gaillard Du Mesnil

5.30 Cheltenham

By Kevin Morley

With a bit in hand on ratings, it's hard to oppose and last year's Irish National third looks tailor-made for this contest. Mahler Mission can follow him home with Chemical Energy and Minella Crooner the pick of the remainder in a contest likely to be dominated by the Irish.

