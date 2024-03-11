Cheltenham Festival set to start on soft ground with more rain expected before opening day

The Cheltenham Festival is forecast to start on soft ground on Tuesday after a total of 11mm of rain fell over the weekend.

The ground remained soft on Monday morning and clerk of the course Jon Pullin is expecting that to be the official description come Tuesday's opening race of the meeting, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 ).

"It would depend on what rain we get tomorrow, but at this stage I'd suspect it to be soft," he said on Monday morning. "I'm very happy with the condition of the course and so far it's taken the rain very well.

"We remain soft on the Old and New courses and heavy, soft in places on the cross-country."

The ground was eased to soft (from good to soft, soft in places) on Sunday morning following 7mm of rain and the track received a further 4mm on Sunday evening.

After a predominantly dry day on Monday, there is expected to be further rain before the start of the action on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today's forecast is mainly dry, there might be a little bit of drizzle around but nothing measurable," said Pullin. "There are a few more showers around tomorrow, in the early morning hours we could see another 2-4mm in total, but then it looks dry in the afternoon.

"It looks dry on Wednesday, before some further showers on Thursday and a mixture of sunshine and showers on Friday."

Soft has been the predominant going description for the opening day for four of the last five Cheltenham Festivals.

