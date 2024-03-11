Cheltenham Festival set to start on soft ground with more showers forecast on Tuesday morning

The Cheltenham Festival will start on soft ground according to clerk of the course Jon Pullin, with showers forecast in the build up to the opening day of the meeting on Tuesday.

Around 2-4mm of rain is anticipated in the morning before conditions improve for the start of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at 1.30.

The going on the Old course, which is used for the first two days of the meeting, is soft. Conditions are the same on the New course, which is the surface on Thursday and Friday, when there is rain in the forecast. It is soft, heavy in places on the cross-country track.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Pullin said: "We're soft on the Old and New [course] and soft, heavy in places on the cross-country.

"We had a dry day on Monday as we were forecast but there's a few showers around on Tuesday morning, with some indicating we'll get between 2-4mm. It could start in the early hours and be on and off during the morning. We'll see what we get in the morning but at this stage we're very much anticipating starting on soft ground.

"It'll be dry during the afternoon and Wednesday but more showers on Thursday. We're not sure on volumes yet. Friday will be a mixture of sunshine and showers but not too much volume-wise."

A GoingStick reading of 5.6 was taken on the Old course and 5.7 on the New course, indicating conditions are currently marginally quicker on the track used later in the week. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to reach a high of 12C.

The Cheltenham Festival has officially started on soft ground three times in the last four years.

