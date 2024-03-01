Cheltenham Festival Q&A: submit your questions to top tipsters Paul Kealy, Keith Melrose and David Jennings

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us and now is your chance to put your questions to top tipsters Paul Kealy, Keith Melrose and David Jennings in an exclusive reader Q&A.

Simply submit your questions via this link and the best ones will be answered by Paul, Keith and David in an Ask The Tipsters special, to be published on racingpost.com on Friday, March 8.

The answers will also appear in that evening's digital edition of the Racing Post and the following day's newspaper.

We look forward to hearing from you.

