Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival Q&A: put your questions to Pricewise guru Tom Segal

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching and the ante-post markets are taking shape. There are a handful of big races still to be run, but all eyes are firmly fixed on the big week in March.

Now is your chance to put your Cheltenham Festival betting questions to Pricewise guru Tom Segal in an exclusive reader Q&A.

Simply submit your questions via this link and the best ones will be answered by Tom in a special Ask Pricewise Q&A, to be published on racingpost.com on Thursday, February 15 at 6pm.

The answers will also appear in that evening's digital edition of the Racing Post and the following day's newspaper.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Published on 7 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 14:14, 7 February 2024

