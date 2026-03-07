Same again tomorrow!

Cheltenham: how will the crowds hold up this year? Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It's unanimous! The festival was a better spectacle when it was a three-day affair, according to YOU!

Simon McInnes writes: "I am with those who believe that the four-day festival diluted the quality of the championship races. The Ryanair was not needed in any shape or form, because there was an annually excellent 2m 4f Grade 1 chase at Aintree - which has also suffered for the Cheltenham changes."



Trevor Stafford: "It should return to three days. I went for 25 years non stop but haven't been for the last three years as the racing is diluted and not as competitive as it used to be."



Another reader says: "Back to three, I've never believed in four. If your horse can't handle the Champion Chase speed or Gold Cup trip, there are other places [outside the festival] they can run. Get rid of the 'senior' mares' races, if they're good enough they should be in the main championship races. The April meeting has a mares' day, so shift the senior races there if they must.

"We don't need the Fred Winter and put the County Hurdle back to the 'get out of jail' last race. Moving to four days just made it more races, and less competitive. It'll never go back, of course, and I'm dreading the push for five days."

For what it's worth, I agree with those sentiments. Less is more and not only would the championship races at the festival become more competitive if we scaled back, big races outside of the meeting would too. There's still time to have your say at liveblog@racingpost.com.