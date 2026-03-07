- More
Fact To File decision sparks fierce debate and Mullins-McManus handicap hope halves in price - Cheltenham build-up as it happened
Summary
- Day four confirmations made for Cheltenham Festival with 14 in Gold Cup and no supplementary entries
- Romeo Coolio heading to the Brown Advisory
- Mondo Man survives last-hurdle blunder to land Imperial Cup at Sandown
- Galopin Des Champs ruled out of Gold Cup last night
Your thoughts to liveblog@racingpost.com.
Same again tomorrow!
Well that brings us to a close for today's blog, in which Fact To File's omission from the Gold Cup confirmations stirred some strong opinion from you at home.
We'll be back tomorrow, when declarations for day one of the festival on Tuesday will be revealed at 10am. The big talking point is bound to surround Lossiemouth, whose participation in the Champion Hurdle still hangs in the balance.
We'll be monitoring the declarations from early doors, so join us again then to see who takes their place on Tuesday.
Good night.
'Four days are fine'
Before we also run out of time, Cheltenham will at least be pleased to have some support of the four-day festival, as Ian Sullivan writes in:
"I think the 'serious' racing fans are being a tad pompous with all this chatter about the Festival being diluted. The Ryanair gives an 'unofficial' fourth championship race at the intermediate distance, and I get the feeling that many of those criticising Fact To File's swerve of the Gold Cup are talking through their pockets.
"The mares' races also give favourite backers a chance to recoup some money. We cant all be pro-punters, who thrive on ante-post handicap bets. Having said all that, four days are fine. Five would be a shambles!"
Time running out for Rockett
Randox Grand National hero Nick Rockett has been earmarked for a return to action at Down Royal on St Patrick's Day to beat the clock and book a ticket for the defence of his crown, writes Conor Fennelly
The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old has been absent since his Aintree heroics last April and needs to compete in at least one chase before March 24 to qualify for next month's National.
He was scratched from the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Saturday and his comeback is now pencilled in for Down Royal on March 17.
Read the full story here.
Strong opinions
I spoke to Gary Wiltshire for the latest in our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night series and the Belly from the Telly wasn't shy when it came to sharing his thoughts on this year's meeting.
From a layer's perspective, Gary thinks he can get a result in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle and is looking forward to getting stuck in at the track.
"I know The New Lion won last time, and I love the Skeltons, but he's favourite off the back of beating Brentford Hope, who has just been retired," he said. "As a layer, I fancy getting a result in this race, and the plan is to close my eyes, lay them all and pray. If Lossiemouth was to turn up I think she'd be favourite and the one to beat, but if there's good in the going description we might get a result here."
Members can read all of Gary's entertaining views here.
'I was back to my roots as a kid riding ponies in the field'
Caoilin Quinn produced a wonderful sit at the last to maintain his partnership with Imperial Cup favourite Mondo Man at Sandown, bringing home the win despite losing his irons in the recovery, and the rider shared all with Stuart Riley after the race.
"I didn't want to go looking for a long one or do anything stupid so I tried to let him go in and pop it and get out the other side safe," said Quinn at Sandown.
"We nearly didn't do that, he went one way and I went the other, but luckily I managed to stay aboard. It wasn't pretty but we got the job done.
"Riding the finish without irons is not ideal, but it's not too difficult in a way. It was back to my roots as a kid riding ponies around the field."
Check out the full piece here.
'Races back then seemed to hold more kudos'
Sorry to rain on Cheltenham's parade before the festival has even started but surely the track's executives need to listen to their customers. On the off chance Guy Lavender and co are reading, this is an accurate consensus of the general opinion I've heard today.
Derek Kent writes: "Please back to three days of top quality content and not average cakewalks for a few trainers with 250 horses to choose from."
Martin Pound adds: "Call me old-fashioned, but Cheltenham has never been the same since greed and corporate entertainment extended the meeting to four days. Three days and hugely competitive racing was a perfect mix of intensity and I feel races then seemed to hold more kudos."
Kel Histoire profiled
Kel Histoire has climbed to the top of the Martin Pipe market but it's unlikely this race would have been on anyone's mind when he finished a three-length second to Salvator Mundi in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in January 2025.
He was never a factor in the Turners Novices' Hurdle at last year's festival after that and then spent more than ten months on the sidelines before reappearing in a Grade 3 at Naas this January.
He was beaten 22 lengths on that occasion and 12 lengths on his last start in a Grade 3 at Gowran last month, but clearly more is expected on his handicap debut on Friday.
Considering Salvator Mundi reached an official rating of 156 over hurdles, it's not hard to think Kel Histoire might be well handicapped off 137 in the Martin Pipe. Punters certainly appear to see it that way, although he will need to show more of his old spark.
Judging by the way his price has contracted in recent days, such an occurrence appears entirely possible.
Three days or four?
It's unanimous! The festival was a better spectacle when it was a three-day affair, according to YOU!
Simon McInnes writes: "I am with those who believe that the four-day festival diluted the quality of the championship races. The Ryanair was not needed in any shape or form, because there was an annually excellent 2m 4f Grade 1 chase at Aintree - which has also suffered for the Cheltenham changes."
Trevor Stafford: "It should return to three days. I went for 25 years non stop but haven't been for the last three years as the racing is diluted and not as competitive as it used to be."
Another reader says: "Back to three, I've never believed in four. If your horse can't handle the Champion Chase speed or Gold Cup trip, there are other places [outside the festival] they can run. Get rid of the 'senior' mares' races, if they're good enough they should be in the main championship races. The April meeting has a mares' day, so shift the senior races there if they must.
"We don't need the Fred Winter and put the County Hurdle back to the 'get out of jail' last race. Moving to four days just made it more races, and less competitive. It'll never go back, of course, and I'm dreading the push for five days."
For what it's worth, I agree with those sentiments. Less is more and not only would the championship races at the festival become more competitive if we scaled back, big races outside of the meeting would too. There's still time to have your say at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Martin Pipe move
Willie Mullins and JP McManus have been the talk of the town today and are responsible for Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle gamble Kel Histoire.
A 12-1 chance at the start of the week, he's a general 6-1 chance now and could start a fair bit shorter if Mullins gets on a roll next week.
Who do you fancy in the handicaps? My pick would be Sixmilebridge in the Jack Richards.
'Diluting competition is not going to attract new blood to racing'
Like me, reader Mike Doody is inclined to point the finger at the race programme rather than Mullins and co. as our heated Fact To File debate rages on.
Mike writes: "To paraphrase Ted Walsh, "nobody dreams of breeding a Ryanair winner". The Jockey Club has given the connections of Fact to File the option to divert to the lesser race. The Gold Cup should be the 'be-all and end-all'. Diluting competition is not going to attract the all important new blood to racing."
Seven-day ban for Freddie Mitchell
Rider Freddie Mitchell was deemed to have eased his mount prematurely in the first race at Sandown, costing his second place and earning him a seven-day ban.
The stewards at Sandown report: "Freddie Mitchell, the rider of he rider of The Bellhop, placed third, beaten a nose for second, had appeared to stop riding shortly before the winning post. After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Mitchell was suspended for seven days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that could have finished second."
Spare a thought for Jonbon
In all the debate over Fact To File, reader Keith Foster asks 'what about Jonbon?'
"Jonbon should have been supplemented for the Gold Cup," writes Keith. "He was travelling like a real stayer in the Ascot Chase, if they go to the Bowl over three miles at Aintree and he bolts in, they will regret it as it’s probably his last chance at ten."
Champion Chase, Ryanair, Gold Cup, Melling or Bowl? Where would you have aimed Jonbon at next? (liveblog@racingpost.com)
'50-50 for the County'
Jamie Moore said it would be 50-50 if Mondo Man makes a quick reappearance at Cheltenham and would depend on how he comes out of the Imperial Cup. He doesn't always eat up after his races according to the former rider.
He's 10 (from 14) NRNB with Paddy Power for the County. Here's a closer look at the last . . .
Caoilin Quinn reaction
"He'd been in front a long time and I thought I'd let him go in and pop it but we got it all wrong. It was an awful bit of ride."
Mondo Man could go for a £100,000 bonus in Friday's County Hurdle.
Almost a Goshen!
Wow! Mondo Man wins the Imperial Cup from the front for Gary and Josh Moore but rider Caoilin Quinn must have had his heart in his mouth at the last where he came close to coming out the side door and lost his irons.
Crucially, he kept the partnership intact, but for a moment there were shades of Goshen's Triumph Hurdle disaster for the Moores.
'Make it the Cathcart again'
I didn't think we'd be talking about the old Cathcart Chase today but that is where the Ryanair/Gold Cup debate has taken us.
From memory, the Cathcart was a Grade 2 chase restricted to first and second-season chasers, which ultimately became the Ryanair Chase that we know today, open to horses beyond their second year of chasing.
Reader Gary Steer thinks reversing the race conditions to what they once were would be positive for the festival. He writes: "I couldn't agree more, make it the Cathcart again. Fact To File should have been in the Gold Cup."
Willie Mullins to rely solely on Gaelic Warrior as Cheltenham Gold Cup field takes shape without Fact To File
'The blame lies squarely with Cheltenham racecourse'
Richard Hoiles felt that a wide-margin win for Fact To File in the Ryanair would open up the debate on whether too many races have been added to the festival schedule, but I can report that debate has already been reignited!
Reader Adrian Brand writes: " In response to your reader Karl Reece's sentiments about Fact To File swerving the Gold Cup in favour of the easier Ryanair option, I cannot blame the trainer or owner for taking that option when in search of a festival winner. .
"The blame lies squarely with Cheltenham racecourse and the greed shown by the Jockey Club executive. The festival has not been the same since it was diluted to four days and the Ryanair is not the only race which should be binned. The annual farce of the Mares' Hurdle and Lossiemouth among others immediately comes to mind.
"In my humble opinion a return to a three-day festival would see very much more competitive racing, which would entice the racing public to sell out all three days and do away with the 'will he, won’t he' merry go round which we have to endure every year.
"A sell out over three days would only see a minor loss in revenue for the Jockey Club, which fails to sell out in at least two of the four days and it would make a stay in the Cotswolds more affordable for those who like to make a week of it.
"I suppose media rights money would reduce but I can only see the situation deteriorating in future as the number of horses in training falls.
"I have very little hope that my wish will come true in the near future but similar to the situation with racing as a whole, a radical rethink may be forced upon the racecourses as the state of it’s finances gradually deteriorates."
Great email, Adrian. Three days or four? Have your say at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Grade 1 targets
Talking of Grade 1s, Olly Murphy says impressive EBF Final winner Scorpio Rising could target the highest level at Aintree on his next start. Murphy, who next week will bid for his first winner at the Cheltenham Festival, thinks Scorpio Rising could go to the very top over fences in time.
'Blame lies with connections'
I made the point that we should be pointing the finger at the the race programme, rather than connections, when it comes to the best horses avoiding each other but reader Stephen Stacey sees things differently.
He writes: "I know what people mean about there being too many options for horses at the Cheltenham Festival, however Fact To File did not have to run in the Ryanair and is a proven stayer over at least three miles. It is connections of the horse who have decided to miss the Gold Cup, not the BHA, and ultimately it is they (Mullins and JP) that are to blame."
But isn't another issue that if Cheltenham wants to expand the race programme at the festival, they can, whereas surely the decision should be judged on what is best for the wider industry. It might be a debate for another day, but that's why the governing body needs more power in my opinion, which had been Lord Allen's vision before his departure.
Martin Pipe confirmations
The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed there was a race missing from our list of confirmations earlier. Forgive us, but better late than never.
There are 54 horses still left in the Martin Pipe, which has a maximum field size of 24. Favourites Roc Dino and A Pai De Nom currently sit outside the cut line but that would be expected to change at declarations on Wednesday, although it may be a slightly nervous wait for Dan Skelton, trainer of the latter.
