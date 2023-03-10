Cheltenham Festival fan village ditched after only 16 bookings for 300-place facility

A new fan village for the Cheltenham Festival has been scrapped this year after only 16 of the 300 accommodation places were booked.

The temporary facility, which offered rooms in pop-up container units from £950 for a minimum five-night stay, was billed as a cheaper alternative to hotels and B&Bs but the low take-up meant the organisers would not have been able to break even if they went ahead.

Only eight units had been booked, with a minimum of 20 required to avoid a loss. The poor response was blamed on the cost of living crisis and a short marketing period following the announcement of the concept in December, but plans are already in place for a relaunch next year.

Oliver Williams, managing director of part-organisers StayLets, said: "It was a challenge. We had about 50 per cent of what would have been viable to break even and it simply wasn't worth it. It was always a bit of a gamble but we still think it's a very good idea and there's a market for it."

The village – the first of its kind for racing – was to be located on a training pitch of Cheltenham Tigers Rugby Club, near the racecourse, and formed from units with twin, quad or en-suite rooms. There would have been shared toilet and shower facilities, while the rugby clubhouse would have offered food and drink for guests.

'I'm a bit concerned'

Williams said the prices were "competitive" compared to those in the town centre. A Racing Post report in December highlighted hotels and B&Bs raised prices as much as 1,185 per cent above standard rates during festival week.

He reported a concerning number of cancellations in January and February, which he said had been a common theme in the Cheltenham hotel trade.

"I got up to 15 bookings and more than half fell away," he said. "I'm a bit concerned as I live in Cheltenham and do some stuff for local businesses and it's the same for them. If the footfall is dropping because people aren't staying over during race week, that's a problem."

The organisers are confident of a relaunch for the 2024 festival. Units available next year will be either twin or double en-suite rooms with a shower and heating, costing £350 per night for a minimum of two nights.

Williams said: "I might eat my words but I'm confident about what we're offering in terms of the price point of staying here compared to town and the quality. It's different, it's fun, it's to a really high standard and it's a pleasant place to stay."

