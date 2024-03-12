Cheltenham Festival day one updates: going remains soft, heavy in places despite sustained morning rainfall

Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Tuesday morning . . .

The going remained soft, heavy in places for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival despite heavy rainfall throughout the morning.

However, the latest GoingStick reading of 3.7 (posted at 9.00am) is the lowest ever recorded for a Cheltenham raceday. The nearest reading to this was 4.4 in 2018, when the festival began on ground described as heavy, soft in places.

Slade Steel powered through the mud to land the opener at odds of 7-2 for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin had said at 10.45am: "At the moment we're soft, heavy in places but we're about to go out for our pre-race walk and in all likelihood I could see us switching that or even going to heavy all over. I wouldn't be surprised if we conclude in an hour or two that we're heavy."

There will be an inspection of the cross-country track at 8am on Wednesday before the day's Glenfarclas Chase (4.10) with the course waterlogged in places.

If the cross-country course fails the inspection, Cheltenham plans to reschedule the Glenfarclas Chase to Gold Cup day on Friday.

Updated at 1.15pm

Punters latch on to Mr Vango

Mr Vango has dramatically shortened to 7-1 (from 20) for the Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase (5.30) .

Punters have been unsurprisingly searching for runners with form in testing conditions and Mr Vango fits the brief after his 60-length Devon National success on heavy ground over this trip last time.

The eight-year-old would be a poignant winner for Sara Bradstock following the death of her Gold Cup-winning husband Mark this month at the age of 66.

Mr Vango (left): should like the testing conditions Credit: Grossick Racing/racingpost.com/photos

Trainer Lucinda Russell has an excellent record in staying chases and there has also been plenty of support for Apple Away in the National Hunt Chase.

The seven-year-old, who was last seen finishing third in the Reynoldstown Chase at Ascot in February, has been cut to 6-1 generally, having been available at 12-1 on Monday.

Apple Away landed the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle on soft ground at Aintree last year and has won once in four starts over fences this campaign on heavy ground at Leicester.

She finished second behind Grey Dawning in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase on her penultimate start and the runaway winner is favourite for Thursday's Turners Novices' Chase.

The National Hunt Chase market is narrowly headed by Embassy Gardens (7-4) ahead of Corbetts Cross (9-4).

Updated at 10.45am

Gaelic Warrior strong in Arkle market

Gaelic Warrior has shortened at the head of the market for the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices' Chase (2.10) , with trainer Willie Mullins unconcerned about the testing conditions on the opening day.

The enigmatic six-year-old, who was struggling to keep tabs on Fact To File in a match before unseating his rider last time, is now as short as 7-4 (from 5-2) to provide his trainer with his sixth Arkle win.

Can Gaelic Warrior bounce back to form in the Arkle? Credit: Donall Farmer

Gaelic Warrior won his first two chase starts, including when beating market rival and stablemate Il Etait Temps over almost two and a half miles in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase on heavy ground over Christmas.

Mullins has 20 runners on the opening day including odds-on favourites State Man in the feature Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30) and Lossiemouth in the following Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10) .

Half of his runners are declared in a hood, including five who have never worn one. They include Gaelic Warrior and Mystical Power, one of the fancied runners for the yard in the opening race.

"A lot of our runners at the Dublin Racing Festival were very wound up," Mullins told the ITV Opening Show. "I thought if they go to Cheltenham with the buzz there they might be better off wearing a hood. We'll see whether it works or not. It will be interesting to see whether the hooded horses run better than their Irish form."

On the ground, the trainer added: "When the rain comes it will suit some, maybe not others. In general it will suit our horses and be good for racing because the ground will be safer and it will slow everything down a bit."

Updated at 9.30am

Paddy Power market movers

2.10 Gaelic Warrior 7-4 (from 9-4)

2.50 Trelawne 6-1 (from 10-1)

3.30 Iberico Lord 10 (from 12-1)

4.10 Love Envoi 10-1 (from 16-1)

4.50 Milan Tino 11-2 (from 6-1)

5.30 Apple Away 13-2 (from 15-2)

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “A couple of Willie Mullins-trained hotpots are being backed in the first two races, while in the Champion Hurdle State Man, who has a golden opportunity with Constitution Hill ruled out, is steady at 4-11. There's been a few quid for Iberico Lord, who will love the ground having won at Newbury on heavy."

Updated at 9.30am

Non-runners: day one absentee

1.30: 4 Gold Dancer

2.50: 18 Found On, 23 Risk And Roll

Updated at 11.55am

Read our day one Cheltenham previews:

Tullyhill 'the finished article' says Willie Mullins as he prepares assault on wide-open Supreme

Can State Man take his golden opportunity or is he destined to be just another famous runner-up?

Will Lossiemouth handle the step up in trip and stamp her class to land another festival success?

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

