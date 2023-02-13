Cheltenham councillor declares 'war on wee' as special paint is deployed to combat public urination during festival

The application of hydrophobic paint is designed to ensure that anyone who chooses to relieve themselves in the open air will get back more than they bargained for.

How much of the town's exterior paintwork can be redone before upwards of 250,000 individual visits are made to the racecourse are paid during the biggest four days of the jumps season is unclear. However, councillor Max Wilkinson believes the problem of people urinating on their way back into town after racing is a real one, and has declared a self-styled "war on wee."

"Public urination at any time is disgusting and we shouldn't have to put up with this anymore," said Wilkinson, whose brief covers economic development, culture, tourism and wellbeing. "Last year, I saw a line of men brazenly weeing against a wall near the town centre, while hundreds of people sat in traffic queues just yards away. They were totally shameless.

"I'm sure the prospect of wet trousers will make people think twice, even if they think they won't get caught and fined."

Crowds in the Guinness Village at Cheltenham on the opening day of the 2022 festival Credit: Edward Whitaker

In addition to the paint deterrent, the council is also working with Gloucestershire Constabulary and the racecourse to increase the number of temporary public toilets, police visibility at key points and junctions and the issuing fixed penalty notices where necessary for those who still chose to urinate in public.

The project to create a hostile environment for those who don't refrain is backed by the #KeepItCleanCheltenham campaign as well as the local business improvement district.

Heath Gunter, chief executive at Cheltenham business improvement district, said: “We are hoping that the hydrophobic paint will discourage individuals from urinating on the walls in town. Such behaviour is unpleasant to witness and creates extra cleaning responsibilities for local businesses."

Hydrophobic technology is used to create both water-resistant rainwear and safer car windscreens.

