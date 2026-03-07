'It’s under consideration' - Cheltenham ready to water Old course used for first two days of festival unless rain arrives

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Watering could take place on the Old course, used for the opening two days of the Cheltenham Festival, if forecast rain overnight into Sunday fails to materialise.

The going on both the Old course and New course, which is used for the final two days of the meeting, was changed to include 'good in places' on Saturday.

The festival is due to start on Tuesday and a drying week has resulted in conditions on both courses quickening to good to soft, good in places. The cross-country track, in use once on Wednesday, is good to soft.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin said on Friday he expected the meeting to start on ground "around" good to soft.

Watering has already been completed on the New course, with up to 8mm applied across parts of the track where conditions were considered quickest.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Pullin said the weather overnight into Sunday would determine if the Old course would be watered too.

"It’s under consideration," he said. "The forecast is that there might be a shower or two tonight into tomorrow. If it ends up being dry overnight and the forecast suggests there will be nothing more, then we might look to do something. But it would only be selective, not everywhere.

"The New course has had an average of six to eight millimetres, and we finished that today."

There is a risk of a shower during Sunday, yielding up to 1mm. Monday is forecast to be largely dry, with brighter spells, before a dry Tuesday.



The declarations for the opening day of the festival, which includes the Unibet Champion Hurdle, Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Singer Arkle Novices' Chase, will be revealed at 10am on Sunday morning.

The first race, the Supreme, is at 1.20pm on Tuesday.

