Boodles extends Cheltenham Gold Cup sponsorship until 2027

Boodles will continue to sponsor the Cheltenham Gold Cup until the 2027 running under a new three-year deal.

The jeweller, which began its sponsorship of Cheltenham's biggest race in 2022 and has supported the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the festival since 2018, has also been announced an official partner of the Jockey Club, increasing the sponsorship of big races at the group's other tracks.

Its name will be carried in the Grade 1 Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National meeting next month and Wincanton's Rising Stars Novices' Chase later in the year.

Boodles chairman Michael Wainwright said: "Boodles is thrilled to announce that we've signed for a further three years with the Jockey Club to sponsor the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup from 2025 to 2027.

"Involvement at Cheltenham has been a remarkable experience for the company. Being passionate about jump racing myself also makes it a huge joy to be involved in such a stunning sporting event as the Cheltenham Festival.”

Ian Renton, managing director at Cheltenham and the Jockey Club's west region, said: "Boodles is such an iconic British brand and we're extremely proud to expand our association with it as an official partner of The Jockey Club.

"We'll never forget the incredible scenes in 2022 for Boodles’ first year of sponsorship of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and we're looking forward to what the 2024 running has in store."

The deal represents another sponsorship boost for the racecourse this week after it was announced that the Baring Bingham, the opening race of the festival's second day, will be run as the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle .

