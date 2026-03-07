Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?

We all have our own level of obsession when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival, and we all like to think the bookies feel likewise. In our minds, they're consumed by the meeting, cowering in their bunkers, tin hats on, waiting for 'incoming'.

Well, I went to Entain headquarters the other day, expecting to have to clamber over sandbags into the trenches – but the reality I discovered was a little different.

Straight off the Jubilee Line and into the shiny environs of Westfield Stratford City – a 'cleaned-up' area of working-class east London – I slipped past security into the lift to the seventh floor, heading for the corporate HQ of those twin bookmaking titans Ladbrokes and Coral, and found no alarms suddenly being activated, just James Knight, racing trading director, with a warm welcome and not a hint of suspicion.