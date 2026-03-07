- More
Big hitters or small punters - who really moves the markets at the Cheltenham Festival?
Peter Thomas talks to James Knight in the Entain trading room ahead of the festival
We all have our own level of obsession when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival, and we all like to think the bookies feel likewise. In our minds, they're consumed by the meeting, cowering in their bunkers, tin hats on, waiting for 'incoming'.
Well, I went to Entain headquarters the other day, expecting to have to clamber over sandbags into the trenches – but the reality I discovered was a little different.
Straight off the Jubilee Line and into the shiny environs of Westfield Stratford City – a 'cleaned-up' area of working-class east London – I slipped past security into the lift to the seventh floor, heading for the corporate HQ of those twin bookmaking titans Ladbrokes and Coral, and found no alarms suddenly being activated, just James Knight, racing trading director, with a warm welcome and not a hint of suspicion.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inCheltenham Festival
Last updated
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- Fact To File absence boosts JP McManus's other Gold Cup contenders - but it's one of the King George four who I fancy
- 'He's my best ever chance of a festival winner' - Chris Gordon blown away by big Cheltenham bumper hope
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- 'Fact To File was the one I was most worried about' - Ben Pauling expects monster run from Gold Cup hope The Jukebox Man
- 'It's given him a new lease of life - his preparation has been superb and he's in flying form'
- Fact To File absence boosts JP McManus's other Gold Cup contenders - but it's one of the King George four who I fancy