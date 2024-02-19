Arkle contender JPR One 'one of the best Cheltenham chances we've had in years' - Joe Tizzard
JPR One is considered the Tizzards' best chance of a Cheltenham Festival winner in recent years as the Arkle contender looks to break a six-year drought at the fixture for the family training business.
The Dorset yard have not scored at jump racing's biggest four days since Native River's memorable Gold Cup win in 2018, when father Colin held the licence, but there are high expectations that the 12-1 chance can give Joe Tizzard a first festival success as a trainer.
The seven-year-old, who is named after his owner John Romans, displayed his class when defeating a good field in the Lightning Novices' Chase at Lingfield's Winter Million fixture last month and was unlucky not to win at Cheltenham's November meeting having unseated jockey Brendan Powell when well clear at the last.
Published on 19 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:08, 19 February 2024
