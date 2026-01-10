- More
A Supreme hope, an impressive juvenile and a handicapper to note - what Cheltenham Festival clues did we find at Kempton?
Harry Wilson with his expert analysis of the action
Is Baron Noir a live candidate for the Supreme?
Baron Noir had to work a bit harder than many would have thought likely beforehand to notch a second victory over hurdles, but there was plenty to like about his performance in the 2m novices' hurdle.
The six-year-old was handed no favours by Shabalko D’Herm’s rider Sam Twiston-Davies, who slowed the race up in front, but I liked the way Baron Noir still managed to quicken up nicely despite tanking his way through the race.
He looked a bit careful over his hurdles but still ran by far the fastest furlong-by-furlong time on the card, recording a time 2.66 seconds (14.6 lengths) quicker than the juvenile race won by the 135-rated Precious Man, and he’ll likely be even better suited to a stronger gallop at this two-mile trip, as he travels with plenty of verve.
