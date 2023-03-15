Hermes Allen 'the standout horse' for support on day two - William Hill

Your one-stop shop for Cheltenham Festival news on Wednesday morning . . .

Market movers: Hermes backed to deliver

Hermes Allen has proved particularly popular with punters for the opening Ballymore Novices' Hurdle () and is the "standout horse" for support on day two according to William Hill.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old was a 5-1 shot overnight but is now no bigger than 3-1 second favourite behind 2-1 favourite Impaire Et Passe.

Hermes Allen won the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury when last in action in December, having previously won over this course and distance in November.

Energumene, who has usurped Edwardstone at the top of the Champion Chase market (), is another horse to have proved popular with William Hill.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: “There are three horses that have come for significant support this morning, with Hermes Allen in the Ballymore being standout. The 5-1 about Paul Nicholls’ charge has quickly turned into 3-1 after relentless support and he could shorten further over the course of the day.

“Ireland’s biggest two movers on day two are Sir Gerhard, who is into 3-1 from 6 for the Brown Advisory, while Champion Chase hopeful Energumene has hardened up and now sits clear of Edwardstone in the Champion Chase betting at 11-8.”

Unexposed novice hurdler Sa Fureur has been backed in the Coral Cup () and his price continues to tumble for the ultra-competitive handicap hurdle.

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old has rapidly improved this season, winning his last three starts including a Grade 3 at Thurles in February, and has been backed into 11-1 (from 16).

Sa Fureur will be ridden by Davy Russell, who teamed up with Elliott to land the Coral Cup in 2016 with Diamond King, while the Cullentra trainer bids for back-to-back wins in the race following Commander Of Fleet's shock success last year.

The Coral Cup market is headed by Run For Oscar and Captain Conby at 8-1, but our tipster Graeme Rodway thinks 50-1 outsider Grand Roi could cause another major shock in the race.

Speaking on , he said: "The more I look at the race the more I think Grand Roi is a huge price. He went off favourite for this race two years ago and finished 12th. He was 12-1 last year and was pulled up, but there was a little bit of money knocking about for him in the Boyne Hurdle last time.

"He ran off a mark of 149 last year and the year he went off favourite, but he's running off 143 here with Corey McGivern claiming 7lb. I know he was well beaten in the Boyne, but he looks a big price to me. Maybe today is the day he comes back to form."

Market movers

1.30 Hermes Allen 3-1 (from 5)

2.10 Sir Gerhard 10-3 (from 11-2)

2.50 Sa Fureur 11-1 (from 16)

3.30 Energumene 11-8 (from 15-8)

4.10 Franco De Port 9-2 (from 8)

4.50 Global Citizen 12-1 (from 18)

5.30 Fun Fun Fun 6-1 (from 8)

Updated at 12.20pm

Non-runners: two out

2.10 Amirite (coughing)

4.50 Dancing On My Own (coughing)

Updated at 9am

Going update: soft ground on day two

The going remains soft for day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Temperatures dropped to -2.6C at the track overnight but should rise above 0C after 8am. Light showers are forecast late morning with a heavier band of rain moving in late afternoon, with the potential for 5-7mm.

The ground on the cross country course is soft, good to soft in places, with Delta Work taking on stablemate Galvin in the Glenfarclas Chase ().

Updated at 7.25am

