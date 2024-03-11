2024 Cheltenham Festival multiples: six Lucky 15s from bookmaker traders and reps
The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is here and during the week a popular bet for punters will be a Lucky 15, which can result in decent payouts from modest outlays. Read on to find out more about Lucky 15s and who the bookmakers traders will be putting in theirs . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
bet365, Pat Cooney
- Chianti Classico (Ultima Handicap Chase, 2.10 Tuesday)
- Kilbeg King (Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase, 5.30 Tuesday)
- The Yellow Clay (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 5.30 Wednesday)
- L'Eau Du Sud (BetMGM County Hurdle, 2.10 Friday)
Betfair, Barry Orr
- Mystical Power (Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 1.30 Tuesday)
- Stay Away Fay (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 2.10 Wednesday)
- Minella Indo (Glenfarclas Chase, 4.10 Wednesday)
- Brighterdaysahead (Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle, 4.50 Thursday)
Coral, Andrew Lobo
- Trelawne (Ultima Handicap Chase, 2.10 Tuesday)
- Sixmilebridge (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 5.30 Wednesday)
- Ahoy Senor (Ryanair Chase, 2.50 Thursday)
- Bravemansgame (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, 3.30 Friday)
Ladbrokes, John Priddey
- Tullyhill (Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 1.30 Tuesday)
- Jonbon (Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 3.30 Wednesday)
- Crebilly (Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase, 4.10 Thursday)
- Its On The Line (St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 4.10 Friday)
Paddy Power, Paul Binfield
- Madara (Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, 4.50 Wednesday)
- Quebecois (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 5.30 Wednesday)
- Dinoblue (Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase, 4.50 Friday)
- Whacker Clan (Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, 5.30 Friday)
William Hill, Jamie McBride
- The Yellow Clay (Weatherbys Champion Bumper, 5.30 Wednesday)
- Gabbys Cross (Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, 2.10 Thursday)
- Teahupoo (Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, 3.30 Thursday)
- Theatre Man (Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase, 4.10 Thursday)
How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?
How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.
Published on 11 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 12:00, 11 March 2024
