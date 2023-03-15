2023 Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Wednesday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (), but which star two-miler will come out on top? Get our-runner-by-runner guide . . .

1

Good chaser but he's 0-9 at Grade 1 level; towards the bottom of this pack on ratings

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 33-1

Captain Guinness 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

2

Rallied gamely to beat Edwardstone in the rescheduled Clarence House; strong contender

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

SP forecast: 5-1

Editeur Du Gite 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

3

Winner of the Arkle and Tingle Creek; shaped like best horse in the Clarence House here

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

SP forecast: 6-4jf

Edwardstone 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

4

Only third in the Clarence House; impressive record otherwise; won this race last year

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 6-4jf

Energumene 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

5

Creditable second in this contest 12 months ago, though was no match for Energumene

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

SP forecast: 33-1

Funambule Sivola 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

6

Finished a two-length fourth in this race in 2021 but looks unlikely to get so close this time

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

SP forecast: 20-1

Greaneteen 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

7

Unlucky in this event two years ago; needs a career best if he's to gain compensation

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

SP forecast: 16-1

Nube Negra 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

The verdict

Ideal candidate is taken to bolster the good record of Arkle winners in this race. Editeur Du Gite is second choice.

Edwardstone 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

