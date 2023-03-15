Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

2023 Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Energumene, Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite: who wins the Champion Chase?
Energumene, Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite: who wins the Champion Chase?

Wednesday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30), but which star two-miler will come out on top? Get our-runner-by-runner guide . . .

3.30 Cheltenham (Wednesday, March 15): Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

1 Captain Guinness

Good chaser but he's 0-9 at Grade 1 level; towards the bottom of this pack on ratings

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Captain Guinness

Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

2 Editeur Du Gite

Rallied gamely to beat Edwardstone in the rescheduled Clarence House; strong contender

Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Niall Houlihan
SP forecast: 5-1

Silk
Editeur Du Gite

Jky: Niall Houlihan (-lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

3 Edwardstone

Winner of the Arkle and Tingle Creek; shaped like best horse in the Clarence House here

Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Tom Cannon
SP forecast: 6-4jf

Silk
Edwardstone

Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

4 Energumene

Only third in the Clarence House; impressive record otherwise; won this race last year

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 6-4jf

Silk
Energumene

Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

5 Funambule Sivola

Creditable second in this contest 12 months ago, though was no match for Energumene

Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Funambule Sivola

Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

6 Greaneteen

Finished a two-length fourth in this race in 2021 but looks unlikely to get so close this time

Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 20-1

Silk
Greaneteen

Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

7 Nube Negra

Unlucky in this event two years ago; needs a career best if he's to gain compensation

Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
SP forecast: 16-1

Silk
Nube Negra

Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

The verdict

Ideal candidate EDWARDSTONE is taken to bolster the good record of Arkle winners in this race. Editeur Du Gite is second choice.

Silk
Edwardstone

Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 10:21, 15 March 2023
