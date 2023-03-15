2023 Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Wednesday's feature race at the Cheltenham Festival is the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30), but which star two-miler will come out on top? Get our-runner-by-runner guide . . .
3.30 Cheltenham (Wednesday, March 15): Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
1 Captain Guinness
Good chaser but he's 0-9 at Grade 1 level; towards the bottom of this pack on ratings
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 33-1
2 Editeur Du Gite
Rallied gamely to beat Edwardstone in the rescheduled Clarence House; strong contender
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Niall Houlihan
SP forecast: 5-1
3 Edwardstone
Winner of the Arkle and Tingle Creek; shaped like best horse in the Clarence House here
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Tom Cannon
SP forecast: 6-4jf
4 Energumene
Only third in the Clarence House; impressive record otherwise; won this race last year
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 6-4jf
5 Funambule Sivola
Creditable second in this contest 12 months ago, though was no match for Energumene
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
SP forecast: 33-1
6 Greaneteen
Finished a two-length fourth in this race in 2021 but looks unlikely to get so close this time
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 20-1
7 Nube Negra
Unlucky in this event two years ago; needs a career best if he's to gain compensation
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
SP forecast: 16-1
The verdict
Ideal candidate EDWARDSTONE is taken to bolster the good record of Arkle winners in this race. Editeur Du Gite is second choice.
