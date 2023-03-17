2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won
Finishing positions
1 Galopin Des Champs 7-5F
2 Bravemansgame 6-1
3 Conflated 22-1
4 Noble Yeats 14-1
5 Protektorat 25-1
6 Royale Pagaille 50-1
7 Eldorado Allen 100-1
8 Hewick F
9 A Plus Tard PU
10 Sounds Russian BD
11 Ahoy Senor F
12 Minella Indo PU
13 Stattler PU
Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 15:55, 17 March 2023
