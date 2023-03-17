Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won

Find out where your selections finished in the big race . . .

Finishing positions

1 Galopin Des Champs 7-5F
Bravemansgame 6-1
3 Conflated 22-1

Noble Yeats 14-1
Protektorat 25-1
Royale Pagaille 50-1
Eldorado Allen 100-1
Hewick F
9 A Plus Tard PU
10 Sounds Russian BD
11 Ahoy Senor F
12 Minella Indo PU
13 Stattler PU

Read this next:

Galopin Des Champs gallops mercilessly to Cheltenham Gold Cup for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins 

Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 15:55, 17 March 2023
