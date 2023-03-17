2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup result: where your horse finished and who won

Find out where your selections finished in the big race . . .

Finishing positions

1 Galopin Des Champs 7-5F

2 Bravemansgame 6-1

3 Conflated 22-1

4 Noble Yeats 14-1

5 Protektorat 25-1

6 Royale Pagaille 50-1

7 Eldorado Allen 100-1

8 Hewick F

9 A Plus Tard PU

10 Sounds Russian BD

11 Ahoy Senor F

12 Minella Indo PU

13 Stattler PU

