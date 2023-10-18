'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot

A wet outlook before Qipco British Champions Day is failing to dampen the spirits of connections of the favourite for the Group 1 Champion Stakes , with the Horizon Dore camp "confident" he will handle the likely testing ground.

The first band of rain arrived at the Berkshire track on Wednesday afternoon, when clerk of the course Chris Stickels was anticipating up to 12mm of rain through to Thursday.

A further downpour is then forecast on Friday evening, with Stickels estimating between 20mm and 27mm in total by racing on Saturday based on the latest information.