'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot
A wet outlook before Qipco British Champions Day is failing to dampen the spirits of connections of the favourite for the Group 1 Champion Stakes, with the Horizon Dore camp "confident" he will handle the likely testing ground.
The first band of rain arrived at the Berkshire track on Wednesday afternoon, when clerk of the course Chris Stickels was anticipating up to 12mm of rain through to Thursday.
A further downpour is then forecast on Friday evening, with Stickels estimating between 20mm and 27mm in total by racing on Saturday based on the latest information.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'When the ground goes really soft, she's as good as there is' - Charlie Fellowes dreaming of Champions Sprint glory with mudlark Vadream
- Nashwa set for QEII rather than Champion Stakes after John Gosden completes course walk at Ascot
- Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
- Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day
- 'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances
- 'When the ground goes really soft, she's as good as there is' - Charlie Fellowes dreaming of Champions Sprint glory with mudlark Vadream
- Nashwa set for QEII rather than Champion Stakes after John Gosden completes course walk at Ascot
- Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
- Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day
- 'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances